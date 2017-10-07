McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce in California: List of Every Location in LA, Berkeley, San Diego & More

Adult Swim

The day to get your Szechuan sauce is finally here. If you’re in California, you have 11 locations to choose from. But you’ll want to get there right at 2 p.m. (or even earlier, to make sure you’re not beat by people camping out early.) Some locations in the United States that are offering Szechuan sauce only have 20 packets to give out. So they’ll likely go fast.

(See a full list of every McDonald’s location in the United States that will carry Szechuan sauce in Heavy’s story here.)

Here are a few rules you’ll need to follow to get the Szechuan sauce.

Only select restaurants will have the sauce in limited quantities.

You can ONLY get the sauce if you dine-in. You cannot get the sauce at the drive-thru.

You must purchase 4-piece, 6-piece, or 10-piece buttermilk chicken tenders to get the sauce.

The sauce will begin selling at 2 p.m. local time at participating locations.

Only one Szechuan sauce per person. :(

Supplies are really limited. Many stores will only carry 20 packets of Szechuan sauce each.

McDonald’s webpage here lets you search locations by state and city, but the page doesn’t list them all in one location. So we put together this list for you.

Here’s every location in California that will be selling Szechuan sauce today, in alphabetical order by city:

Bakersfield: 2699 Mount Vernon Ave, 93306

Bellflower: 8507 Artesia Blvd., 90706

Berkeley: 1998 Shattuck Ave., 94704

Concord: 1691 Monument Blvd, 94520

Los Angeles: 1231 S. Labrea, 90019

Modesto: 1800 Prescott Rd., 95350

Sacramento: 7800 Walerga Rd., 95824

San Diego: 2345 El Cajon Blvd., 92104

San Francisco: 255 Winston Dr., 94132

San Jose: 2191 Monterey Rd., 95125

Santa Barbara: 1213 State Street, 93101

Californians are already talking about Szechuan Sauce Day, but not everyone’s happy:

There are only 11 places in California that will have the szechuan sauce available. ELEVEN. IN ALL OF CALIFORNIA — JackO'PanternTearson (@snorinef) October 6, 2017

You may want to get there a little before 2 p.m., to make sure you don’t miss the limited quantities.

Are you getting Szechuan sauce today? Let us know in the comments below.