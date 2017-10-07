McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce in New York: List of Every Location & Address

Adult Swim

The day to get your Szechuan sauce is finally here. If you’re in New York, you’ll have 12 locations to choose from. But you’ll want to get there right at 2 p.m. Some locations offering Szechuan sauce only have 20 packets to give out. Here’s every location in the New York area that will be offering Szechuan sauce today.

(See a full list of every McDonald’s location in the United States that will carry Szechuan sauce in Heavy’s story here.)

There are a few rules you’ll need to follow to get the Szechuan sauce.

Only select restaurants will have the sauce in limited quantities.

You can ONLY get the sauce if you dine-in. You cannot get the sauce at the drive-thru.

You must purchase 4-piece, 6-piece, or 10-piece buttermilk chicken tenders to get the sauce.

The sauce will begin selling at 2 p.m. local time at participating locations.

Only one Szechuan sauce per person. :(

Supplies are really limited. Many stores will only carry 20 packets of Szechuan sauce each.

McDonald’s webpage here lets you search locations by state and city, but the page doesn’t list them all in one location. So we put together this list for you.

Here’s every location in New York that will be selling Szechuan sauce today:

Buffalo: 3400 Sheridan Drive, 14266

Long Island City: 32-55 31st Street, 11106

New York: 541 6th Ave. & 14th St., 10011

New York: 4040 Broadway & 170th Street, 10032

New York: 1872 3rd Ave. @103rd Street, 10029

New York: 809-811 6th Ave. @ 28th, 10001

New York: 556 7th Ave. & 40th, 10018

New York: 262 Canal Street, 10013

New York: 160 Broadway, 10038

New York: 26 East 23rd Street, 10010

Orchard Park: 3232 Orchard Park Rd, 14227

Poughkeepsie: 729-31 Main Street, 12603

You may want to get there a little before 2 p.m., to make sure you don’t miss the limited quantities.

Are you getting Szechuan sauce today? Let us know in the comments below.