McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce in Texas: List of Every Location in Houston, Dallas, Austin & More

The day to get your Szechuan sauce is finally here. If you’re in Texas, you’re in luck. Seven cities are selling Szechuan sauce today in multiple locations (and Houston has hit the jackpot with five locations.) But you’ll want to get there right at 2 p.m. Some locations offering Szechuan sauce only have 20 packets to give out. Here’s every location in Houston, Dallas (the entire DFW region), Austin, San Antonio, and more.

(See a full list of every McDonald’s location in the United States that will carry Szechuan sauce in Heavy’s story here.)

Here are a few rules you’ll need to follow to get the Szechuan sauce.

Only select restaurants will have the sauce in limited quantities.

You can ONLY get the sauce if you dine-in. You cannot get the sauce at the drive-thru.

You must purchase 4-piece, 6-piece, or 10-piece buttermilk chicken tenders to get the sauce.

The sauce will begin selling at 2 p.m. local time at participating locations.

Only one Szechuan sauce per person. :(

Supplies are really limited. Many stores will only carry 20 packets of Szechuan sauce each.

McDonald’s webpage here lets you search locations by state and city, but the page doesn’t list them all in one location. So we put together this list for you.

Here’s every location in Texas that will be selling Szechuan sauce today, in alphabetical order by city:

Arlington: 800 W Pioneer Pkwy, 76013

Austin: 5355 N Interregional, 78723

Austin: 4501 E. Ben White Blvd, 78741

Dallas: 5960 Greenville Ave, 75206 (unofficial Twitter post rumors 20 packets only here)

Denton: 306 W University Dr, 76201

Fort Worth: 3012 Berry St, 76109

Houston: 1302 Westheimer, 77006

Houston: 9126 Cullen St, 77051

Houston: 4100 University Drive, 77004

Houston: 11825 Bellaire, 77083

Houston: 5512 Bellaire, 77081

San Antonio: 4331 Vance Jackson, 78230

San Antonio: 10950 Hwy 151, 78251

Some people are planning quite the drive to pick up the sauce:

You may want to get there a little before 2 p.m., to make sure you don’t miss the limited quantities.

Are you getting Szechuan sauce today? Let us know in the comments below.