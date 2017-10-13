Minka Kelly & Jesse Williams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know 

Jesse Williams’ name has popped up a number times over the past few months because of his divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee, with whom he has two children.

Now, the Grey’s Anatomy actor is making headlines for dating a new, and very famous, woman: actress Minka Kelly, who fans will recognize for her role on Friday Night Lights.

Here’s everything you need to know about the couple.

1. They Began Dating Months After Williams’ Separation from Aryn Drake-Lee

Williams and Kelly began dating over the summer– months after the actor had separated from Aryn Drake-Lee.

In April, E! announced that Williams and his wife had ended their relationship after five years together. Court documents obtained by E! show that Williams filed for divorce on April 11, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

Williams and Drake-Lee were last photographed together in December 2015. They recently reached a temporary settlement agreement over their custody case. According to E! Online, Williams was ordered to pay Drake-Lee an advance of $160,000, which will mostly serve as spousal and child support. $60,000 will go towards financing her attorney fees.

2. Williams Addresses Accusations of Infidelity in Jay-Z’s Mini Documentary

Multiple people have accused Williams of infidelity. He addresses these hurtful claims in Jay-Zs mini documentary, Footnotes for 4:44. The actor says:

I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years. All of a sudden, mother f**kers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like, with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.

3. The Couple Has Been Spotted out and About Hollywood

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly Spotted on a Date After He Shut Down Cheating Rumors – https://t.co/BPH7NWuSwJ pic.twitter.com/n8yMp373fj — RinconCelebNews (@RinconCelebNews) September 7, 2017

The new couple has been spotted out and about Hollywood.

On July 12, they enjoyed a casual night out together. Pictures obtained by People show Williams wearing a zip-up hoodie and sneakers, and Kelly wearing a baseball cap and grey t-shirt. At the time, a source told the outlet, “They’re having a good time together.”

It is unclear how exactly Williams and Kelly met, but the two worked together on a video game this summer.

4. Kelly Recently Slammed a Fan Who Said She Hoped the Cheating Rumors Weren’t True

If you ask Minka Kelly about those Jesse Williams cheating allegations she will kindly tell you to “f—k off." https://t.co/xBnXzaTKD1 pic.twitter.com/clElOlkdi8 — E! News (@enews) October 13, 2017

Williams and Kelly seem like they’ve heard enough from people who believe Williams cheated on his ex-wife.

This week, a fan wrote on Friday Night Lights Instagram: “I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing.”

Kelly responded to the fan, “They’re not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f–k off.”

5. Kelly Was Last Rumored to Be Dating Josh Radnor

The last person Kelly was rumored to be dating was How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor. The couple were briefly rumored to be dating from fall 2016 to early 2017.

Radnor is famous for playing Ted Mosby on the Emmy-award winning series How I Met Your Mother. In 2012, he also wrote, directed, and starred in his second film, Liberal Arts, which premiered at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival.