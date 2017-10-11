‘Mr. Robot’ Season 3 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is the Show On Tonight?

USA Network

The Season 3 premiere of Mr. Robot is tonight, and fans are excited about the twists and turns that the new season will bring.

The synopsis for tonight’s premiere reads:

In the Season 3 premiere, Elliot gets woke and realizes that his mission needs help from Angela. In other events, Darlene freaks about them coming out clean…

Here’s everything you need to know about watching tonight’s premiere.

DATE: Wednesday, October 11, 2017

PREMIERE SHOW TIME: 10:00 p.m. Eastern (9:00 p.m. Central) Tonight’s episode will go seven minutes long, ending at 11:07 p.m. Eastern.

TV CHANNEL: USA – To find what channel USA is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel USA is on for you.

PREVIEW:

