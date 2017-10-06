‘Once Upon a Time’ Season 7 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It on?

Youtube

Tonight is the season 7 premiere of Once Upon a Time on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

The show will continue on Friday nights for the duration of the season.

Last season, OUAT lots its series lead Jennifer Morrison, and now, according to the AV Club, the show has cut most of its cast, and will be fast forwarding a decade or two and leaving Storybrooke.

This season will introduce a new Cinderella, played by Dania Ramirez, as well as an older version of Henry, who will come along a young girl, Lucy, who claims she’s his daughter. As we all remember, Henry’s memory has been wiped out and he doesn’t remember much; Lucy comes knocking on his door saying she needs his help to save his mother. In a recent interview with the Daily News, Executive Producer Edward Kitsis said, “Henry has found himself in a new book with new characters, and he’s called on some of his friends like Captain Hook and Rumplestiltskin and his mom, the Evil Queen, to join him.”

Interested in watching the show? Read on to find out when and where to watch.

DATE: Friday, October 6, 2017

TIME: 8pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: ABC

PREMIERE TITLE: Hyperion Heights

SUMMARY: Henry leaves Storybrooke in search of his own story. Years later in another realm, he encounters a troubled Cinderella, changing the trajectory of his quest forever. When Cinderella’s evil step-mother, Lady Tremaine, poses a threat, Henry discovers that following his heart will require him to make more difficult choices than he ever could have imagined. Years later, a young Lucy finds a disillusioned Henry at his home in Seattle, determined to make him remember his true self in order to defeat the curse afflicting the fairytale characters of “Hyperion Heights.”