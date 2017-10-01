‘One Small Indiscretion’: Meet the Cast of Lifetime’s New Movie

Getty

The new Lifetime movie One Small Indiscretion sees the return of actress Ashley Scott to the network, this time playing a woman whose brief affair comes back to haunt her. The film airs on Sunday, October 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Read on for a preview and to meet the cast.

In this new film, Scott stars as Caroline Winters. She broke up with her husband Sam Winters (Cru Ennis), but they recently got back together with him. In between, she had a brief affair with another man and thought it was over. But that other man’s daughter, Elle (Tiera Skovbye), didn’t forget and she plans to destroy Caroline’s life from the inside after renting her guest house.

The film was directed by Lauro Chartrand, who is better known for his work as a stunt coordinator on movies like War of the Planet of the Apes and shows like Prison Break. He also directed Steven Seagal’s Born To Raise Hell (2010) and The Blackburn Asylum (2015).

One Small Indiscretion was filmed in Albuquerque, under the title Fatal Mistakes, the Albuquerque Journal reported at the time.

Meet the main cast of One Small Indiscretion.

Ashley Scott as Caroline Winters

Ashley Scott is a familiar face for Lifetime audiences. She’s previously starred in Manny Dearest and Fatal Defense for the network. Her other TV movie credits include The Perfect Boyfriend, The Nightmare Nanny, Holiday Road Trip and A Woman Deceived. She also starred on UnREAL in 2015. You can find Scott on Instagram here.

Tiera Skovbye as Elle

Lovely in red ♥️ A post shared by Tiera Skovbye (@tskovbye1) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Tiera Skovbye stars as the evil Elle in One Small Indiscretion. You can find her on Instagram here. Skovbye starred as Elizabeth Berkley in The Unauthorized Saved By The Bell Story for Lifetime in 2014. She also plays Polly Cooper on The CW’s Riverdale, a dark retelling of the Archie Comics stories.

Cru Ennis as Sam Winters

My whole life I've been preparing for this moment. A post shared by Cru Ennis (@cru_ennis) on Oct 22, 2016 at 8:13pm PDT

Cru Ennis plays Caroline’s husband, Sam, in One Small Indiscretion. Ennis only has a few credits to his name, including the 2014 movie Boys of Abu Ghraib, which he also co-produced. He also starred in 2013’s Delirium with Isaac Bauman and 2017’s Scot Caller with Jon Bernthal and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. You can follow Ennis on Instagram.

Johnny Visotcky as Logan Winters

I'm finally moved into my first apartment in Los Angeles. 18 year old Johnny in the Arizona Sonora dorms would be very proud right now. Let's keep goin' #greatesthomelessmanalive A post shared by Johnny Visotcky (@visotcky) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Johnny Visotcky plays Caroline’s teen son Logan. You can find the actor on Instagram here. He also appeared in an episode of NBC’s Midnight, Texas this past summer and will be seen in the upcoming drama In The Middle of the River.

DATE: Sunday, October 1, 2017

TIME: 8 p.m. ET

OTHER AIRINGS:

Monday, October 2 at 12:02 a.m. ET

CHANNEL: Lifetime (To find out what channel Lifetime is for you, click here to go to TVGuide.com and change your provider under “TV Listings.”)

PLOT: “Years ago, heartbroken and officially separated from her husband, Caroline briefly turned to the arms of another man. It was only one small indiscretion–a brief affair, forgotten after she and her husband reunited. But beautiful Elle, daughter of Caroline’s lover, hasn’t forgotten. She rents a guesthouse from Caroline, her husband, and teenage son with one purpose: to destroy their lives the way Elle thinks Caroline destroyed hers.”

CREDITS:

Directed by Lauro Chartrand

Story by David DeCrane & Dave Hickey

Written by Betsy Bagg & Mark Sanderson

Executive Producers: Sebastian Battro, Tom Berry, Neil Bregman, David DeCrane, Breanne Hartley, Gilles LaPlante & Nicole Reid

Associate Producer: Dave Hickey

Producer: Rick Metz

Production Company: Vociferous Films