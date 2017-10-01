‘Gold Rush’s’ Parker Schnabel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Twitter

Parker Schnabel is one of the stars of Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush Alaska, and now, he’s starring in a new spinoff series called Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail.

Here’s what you need to know about Schnabel:

1. He’s 23-Years-Old

Parker was born in Haines, Alaska, and has been mining since he was a child.

He began working for his grandfather, John’s, mining company, Big Nugget, as a boy. John sadly passed away in early 2016.

Discussing his job with Fox in 2015, Parker said, “The toughest thing is that it’s very seasonal work and we basically have four months to make a year’s worth of money… Not only is it difficult but it is also dangerous because everybody is working long hours, long days … from a safety standpoint, that’s risky.”

2. He Recently Landed His Own Adventure Special

In March, People announced that Parker would be starring in his own 3-part docuseries.

According to the outlet, the show will follow Parker and his team of three as they hike the Alaskan wilderness in search of gold. Speaking to People, Parker explained, “We needed a good group of people.”

The show will feature Rick Ness, Karla Ann, and cameraman James Levelle. Unfortunately, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Schnabel admitted, “James and I got into it quite a bit… I just don’t really like the guy. I thought I did before this all really started. I haven’t spoken to him almost since it ended… It had nothing to do with the TV side of it, our personalities just didn’t quite jive.”

3. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $3 Million

Parker has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Schnabel has been part of Gold Rush since its debut in 2010.

4. He Reportedly Used His College Fund to Start Is Own Mining Operation

Instead of attending college, Parker used his college fund to pursue his own mining operation, according to Discovery. In his rookie season, he found 1029 oz of gold in the Klondike.

For a while now, Parker has been dating Ashley Youle. In 2016, Parker spoke to Maxim about Ashley, saying, “Whether I like it or not, I’m mostly with middle age men pretty much all year. I have a girlfriend and we’ve been together for 6 months. She spent her summer with me and it was great. It was a lot of fun – and we’re doing really well.”

Speaking to Channel Guide last year, Parker explained that he met Ashley in Australia. He invited her to visit, and she came along.

5. He’s Mined More Than $13 Million in Gold

Parker has mined more than $13 million in gold since his first operation. Maxim writes, “He consistently out-earns his rivals on the reality program using wisdom and determination that outpaces his age.”

In 2015, Parker discussed his success with Fox News, saying, “… just because we’ve found a million dollars’ worth of gold doesn’t mean I’m a millionaire, we have a lot of costs … I have probably a lot more debt than the normal 20-year-old.”