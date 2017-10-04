‘Queen Sugar’ Returns: What Time & Channel Is It on Tonight?

Twitter

Tonight, Queen Sugar returns with a two-night midseason premiere on OWN at 10pm ET/PT.

The show will return to its regularly scheduled time on Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT beginning October 11.

From the creative minds of Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey, Queen Sugar follows the Bordelon siblings, an eclectic and often-at-odds group of siblings whose father leaves behind a sugarcane farm after he passes. It is based off the novel by Natalie Baszile, and explores relevant and sometimes deeply personal issues with a universality that touches all its viewers.

When we left off, Charley had officially opened the Queen Sugar Mill. She also opened up to Remy about her true feelings for him– whether or not the romance will pan out well, especially given her divorce from Davis, has yet to be seen. Nova also had her own love storyline– in the first half of the season, she struck up a romance with the handsome Robert DuBois.

The most shocking bombshell came when Ralph Angel admitted at a family dinner that he is, in fact, the sole owner of the family farm, and that their father did not leave it to his sisters.

This season, the showrunner is Monica Macer, who worked on Nashville and Deception.

Read on to find out when and where to watch the show tonight.

DATE: Tuesday, October 3 & Wednesday, October 4

TIME: 10pm ET/PT (both nights)

CHANNEL: OWN (Click here to fid out what channel OWN is in your area)

MAIN CAST:

Rutina Wesley as Nova Bordelon

Dawn-Lyen Gardner as Charlotte “Charley” Bordelon West

Kofi Siriboe as Ralph Angel Bordelon

Tina Lifford as Violet Bordelon

Omar Dorsey as Hollingsworth “Hollywood” Desonier

Dondre Whitfield as Remy Newell

Bianca Lawson as Darla

Timon Kyle Durrett as Davis West

Greg Vaughan as Calvin

Nicholas L. Ashe as Micah West

Ethan Hutchison as Blue Bordelon

Marycarmen Lopez as Reyna Velez