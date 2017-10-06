Lahna Turner, Ralphie May’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

ChickComedy/YouTube

Comedian Ralphie May died on October 6 at age 45. He is survived by his wife, fellow comic Lahna Turner, and their two children, April June May and August James May. The couple was in the middle of a divorce, which began in 2015.

May’s death was first reported by TMZ. The site reported that he was suffering from pneumonia for the past six weeks, but kept performing through the illness. The cause of death was cardiac arrest.

May’s death was confirmed by his representatives on his Twitter page. They confirmed that he was found dead in his private residence in Las Vegas, two days after winning the Casino Comedian of the Year award at the Global Gaming Expo. He also had a residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

May shot to fame after finishing second on Last Comic Standing. He starred in stand-up comedy specials for Comedy Central and Netflix, and never stopped touring.

You can follow the 44-year-old Turner on Twitter. Turner also has her own website.

Here’s what you need to know about Turner and her relationship with May.

1. Turner & May Filed for Divorce in 2015

May and Turner began divorce proceedings in 2005, when Turner filed for divorce, TMZ reported. She cited irreconcilable differences and was asking for sole physical custody of their kids. She was also asking for joint legal custody.

At the time of May’s death, the divorce was still not finalized. Turner, who also writes comedic songs, wrote about the divorce for Laugh Spin. She wrote that May was “never quite the same” after he was hospitalized for pulmonary embolisms.

“On the Friday before Memorial Day 2015, I got served with divorce papers. I had no idea it was coming. I had just been on the phone with Ralphie about an hour before and I thought it was a productive call. I hung up and it was like ding-dong divorce papers,” Turner wrote. “And then I lost it. I really did. I was barely able to function.”

Turner wrote that she spent most of the marriage trying to get the 500-pound May healthy, even though he didn’t want to lose weight.

“For years, I was trying to force a man who didn’t want to get well to get well and juggling all these plates that were constantly crashing down,” Turner wrote. “Now I feel like if I just work really hard and do the right things, work on myself and take care of my children, it’s going to be okay.”

In a May 2016 report, TMZ reported that May claimed in documents that Turner destroyed their Ketubah, the Jewish marriage contract, in front of him and the children. He also claimed she cursed at him and ttore photos off the wall.

In February 2017, TMZ obtained documents from the divorce, in which Turner claimed May was abusive, suicidal and used drugs. She claimed May couldn’t be left around their children alone.

She also claimed in the documents that May was physically abusive towards her. In one instance in 2015, when they tried to reconcile, they were having sex. She claims she asked him to stop, but he insisted, telling her, “You need to feel pain, bitch.”

Turner also wanted a restraining order, and the judge denied her request. His representatives told TMZ that they couldn’t comment “due to legal constraints.”

In March 2017, TMZ obtained more documents that confirmed Turner was getting temporary sole custody of the children and May agreed to take random drug tests twice a month.

2. She Created a ‘Comedic Homage’ to Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Called ‘Limade’

Turner’s most recent project is Limeade, a “comedic homage” to Beyonce Knowles’ Lemonade album. The half-hour project is available on YouTube in its entirety.

“Utilizing hilarious lyrics and provocative visuals, Turner explores her Five Stages of Grief following her unexpected divorce from her husband standup comedian Ralphie May,” reads a statement on YouTube.

“The album and the visual album is going to help me get on with my life professionally, I believe. It’s good,” Turner told Splitsider in a December 2016 interview. “It’s allowed me to discover myself professionally. Being with another comedian, especially a successful one, people always wonder, ‘Does he write your material?’ There’s no question that it was all me, and now this gives me more professional independence.”

In that Splitsider interview, Turner said she was inspired to create the film after the divorce. They knew each other for seven years and she was surprised when he filed for divorce. She became depress”ed and needed to do something.

“When he filed for divorce, I was shocked, but anyways, he served me with divorce papers, it’s been over a year, and I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “He and I had been together for over 17 years, and I never would have left him, but that happened. It just really threw me and I don’t know, it inspired… I was really depressed for a long time.”

Turner’s other albums include 2004’s Dick Jokes & Other Assorted Love Songs and 2012’s If These Lips Could Talk.

3. She Appeared in the 2014 Indie Comedy ‘Teacher of the Year’

Turner has a few acting credits to her name, including the 2014 film Teacher of the Year. The film starred Keegan-Michael Key and was written and directed by Jason Strouse. Although made in 2014, it was finally released in June 2016.

Tuner’s other credits include This Is Meg, a 2017 movie with Krista Allen; and the upcoming Brand New Old Love, written and directed by Cat Rhinehart.

The comedian was also a producer on May’s 2013 comedy special, Ralphie May: Imperfectly Yours. She also wrote and starred in her own 2013 special, So I Wrote A Song About It.

As The Interrobang reported in 2013, So I Wrote A Song About It was supposed to be the start of a relationship between the couple and Hulu. May’s Filthy Animals special was also part of that deal.

4. Turner & May Worked on the ‘Perfect 10’ Podcast Together

May and Turner did work together professionally during their marriage. They worked on a podcast called Perfect 10. Turner still records a podcast using that name.

“We love doing it,” May told Las Vegas Weekly about the podcast in a May 2013 interview. “It’s fun, it’s something different, it’s something that my wife and I get to work on. And I think it’s different than a lot of podcasts. We do a lot of crazy sh*t, and have a lot of fun and it’s a real blast.”

“She’s a comedian, but really she’s so much more a hell of a f*cking woman,” May said of Turner in that 2013 interview. “She’s an amazing mom; an amazing performer.”

In a 2015 interview with Bendsource before the divorce, May said touring without his family takes a toll.

“You miss the things that matter,” May said. “From pulling teeth to being there in the night for nightmares, snuggles. To sports triumphs, school triumphs. Shows. Things you should be a part of as a parent. Bathing and getting dressed and brushing the teeth of your children and reading stories before bedtime. You know, and that’s what it’s really about, man.”

5. Turner & May Had 2 Children Together, April June & August James

During their 10-year marriage, May and Turner became the parents of two children, daughter April June May and son August James May.

People Magazine reported that April June was born on September 5, 2007. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Two years later, People Magazine reported that May and Turner welcomed their second child, August James May, on June 24, 2009. He was born in Nashville, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

In her Splitsider interview, Turner said her children are hilarious and have been a good inspiration for her material.

“They’re really good for material, they’re hilarious, but just the logistics of being a single mom and raising two kids and trying to do standup is pretty hard,” she said. “I don’t get a lot of sleep.”