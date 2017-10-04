‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 8 Live Stream: How to Watch the Premiere Online

The countdown is on because #RHONJ returns Wednesday, October 4 @ 9/8c! Get your first look at the explosive new season by heading to the link in our bio. A post shared by BravoTV (@bravotv) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Tonight is the season 8 premiere of Real Housewives of New Jersey, with some of your favorites returning to the cast, along with some new women as well. Danielle Staub has come back for the first time in years and Teresa Giudice is dealing with some major family issues. Fresh out the gate, the RHONJ girls remind fans why the drama never stops and the premiere episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

But, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Bravo via a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV services:

Fubo TV: “Fubo Premier” package

DirecTV Now: “Live a Little” package

Sling TV: “Sling Blue” package

Each of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show at no cost. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes:

Fubo TV

Bravo is included in Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle. Here’s everything you need to know:

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch Bravo on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now has four different channel packages, and Bravo is included in all of them. Here’s what you need to know:

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching Bravo on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

Sling TV

Bravo is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” base bundle. Here’s everything you need to know:

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to Bravo to start watching on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on three different devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days