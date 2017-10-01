‘Rick and Morty’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Season 3 Finale Online for Free

Rick and Morty Season 3 is concluding tonight with “The Rickchurian Mortydate.” If you want to make sure you watch a real live stream tonight and not a real fake live stream, you’ll want to keep reading. Episode 10 starts tonight at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Adult Swim.  After the episode airs, come back to this story and take our poll at the end of the article, letting us know what you thought of Season 3.

