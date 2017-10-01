‘Rick and Morty’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Season 3 Finale Online for Free

Rick and Morty Season 3 is concluding tonight with “The Rickchurian Mortydate.” If you want to make sure you watch a real live stream tonight and not a real fake live stream, you’ll want to keep reading. Episode 10 starts tonight at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Adult Swim. After the episode airs, come back to this story and take our poll at the end of the article, letting us know what you thought of Season 3.

If you can’t get to a TV or don’t have cable, the following over-the-top streaming services offer a free trial and will get you watching Cartoon Network (Adult Swim) immediately. Adult Swim’s live stream is no longer free, and the pay stream that requires a cable log-in doesn’t even always work. So these are your best options for streaming the show tonight.

DirecTV Now: “Live a Little” package

Sling TV: “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” package

PlayStation Vue: “Access” package

You can start a free trial via any of the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes and how to sign up to start watching the show right away:

DirecTV Now

Cartoon Network and Adult Swim are included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle. Here’s everything you need to know:

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Head here to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package or packages you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching Cartoon Network/Adult Swim on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Sling TV

Cartoon Network is included in both Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” packages. Here’s what you need to know:

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Head here to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package or packages you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to Cartoon Network/Adult Swim to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 or $25 per month

Extras: 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

PlayStation Vue

Cartoon Network and Adult Swim are included in PlayStation Vue’s “Access” bundle. Here’s what you need to know:

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Head here to the PlayStation Vue website. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package or packages you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Additional Options After ‘Rick and Morty’ Airs

In addition to the options above, you can also purchase Rick and Morty episodes to watch after they air. They’re typically available the day after broadcast. Options include Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and Vudu.

Remember: Adult Swim’s livestreams are now “real fake livestreams” and don’t air Rick and Morty for free. So you’ll want to use one of the options above to watch Rick and Morty online if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Poll: What Did You Think About Season 3?

After you watch the finale, come back here and tell us what you thought about Season 3 of Rick and Morty. Two weeks ago, 66.75 percent voted for: “I’m voting before I’ve seen the episode because EXISTENCE IS PAIN.” And last week, 70.34 percent voted for: “I’m voting before I’ve seen the episode because EXISTENCE IS STILL PAIN.”

Hmmm…

Looks like fans beat their own record last week for the highest percentage voting in the poll before the episode airs…

Second place last week went to fans’ liking the episode (but not the option for thinking it was the best episode in the series.)

Well, now we’re giving you a final chance to vote your conscience. ;) Come back here after the episode is over and let us know what you thought of the entire season. You can vote for more than one option in this poll, and that includes options for letting us know if you thought Season 1, Season 2, or Season 3 was the best of the entire series.

