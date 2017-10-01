‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Finale: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty is back tonight for the season finale. It seems like the finale is here far too quickly. Fans are excited to see what happens, but it’s bittersweet knowing that we’ll likely be waiting a long time before the show returns. Fans are hoping that the title, “The Rickchurian Mortydate,” might mean that Rick has a run-in with either Evil Morty or Phoenix Person. The preview doesn’t indicate this will happen, but previews have been misleading before.

Read on below for more details about tonight and how to watch the newest episode.

After you watch the episode, come back to this story and scroll to the end, letting us know in a poll what you thought about the finale and Season 3 of Rick and Morty. Or just vote before the episode airs, because 70 percent of fans did that last week. ;)

Here’s everything about tonight’s episode:

DATE: Tonight, Sunday, October 1, 2017

FINALE AIR TIME: 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central). The episode will be 30 minutes long. Right before the episode airs, Adult Swim will air Season 3 Episode 9, The ABCs of Beth, at 11 p.m. Eastern.

TV CHANNEL: Adult Swim — To find what channel Adult Swim is on for you, Adult Swim — To find what channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (The Cartoon Network) is on for you.

RICK AND MORTY FINALE LIVE STREAM: To watch the episode via live stream, see Heavy’s story here. AdultSwim.com isn’t streaming it this week for free, so this link will give you your best options.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview for the episode first.

Poll: What Did You Think About Season 3 After Watching the Finale?

After you watch the finale, come back here and tell us what you thought about Season 3 of Rick and Morty. Two weeks ago, 66.75 percent voted for: “I’m voting before I’ve seen the episode because EXISTENCE IS PAIN.” And last week, 70.34 percent voted for: “I’m voting before I’ve seen the episode because EXISTENCE IS STILL PAIN.”

Hmmm…

Looks like fans beat their own record last week for the highest percentage voting in the poll before the episode airs…

Second place last week went to fans’ liking the episode (but not the option for thinking it was the best episode in the series.)

Well, now we’re giving you a final chance to vote your conscience. ;) Come back here after the episode is over and let us know what you thought of the entire season. You can vote for more than one option in this poll, and that includes options for letting us know if you thought Season 1, Season 2, or Season 3 was the best of the entire series.

Catch up on Rick and Morty news below: