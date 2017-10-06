‘Scandal’ Season 7 Premiere Date, Spoilers & Cast Details

ABC/Richard Cartwright

Tonight is the season 7 premiere of Scandal, which is the final season of the hit show. Get the rundown on what to expect from the premiere, cast details and spoilers.

PREMIERE DATE: October 5, 2017

SHOW TIME: 9 p.m. ET/PT

EPISODE 1 TITLE & OFFICIAL ABC SYNOPSIS: “Watch Me” – One hundred days into Mellie’s presidency, Olivia Pope is proving she can run the world; but to avoid an international incident, she may have to make her toughest call yet. Meanwhile, Quinn Perkins & Associates struggle to find their first client.

EPISODE 2 TITLE & OFFICIAL ABC SYNOPSIS: “Pressing the Flesh” – President Mellie Grant hosts a state dinner for President Rashad of Bashran in a first step toward peace in the Middle East, and in case Mellie’s charm alone doesn’t work, Olivia secretly puts Jake to work so that they are armed with a back-up plan. Meanwhile, the team at Quinn Perkins & Associates attends the party in hopes to gain more high-profile clientele.

EPISODE 3 TITLE & OFFICIAL ABC SYNOPSIS: “Day 101” – During the first 100 days of Mellie’s presidency, Fitz stays out of the limelight in Vermont where he takes up life as an ordinary citizen for the first time in years. Marcus joins the former POTUS to begin important work on the Fitzgerald Grant III Presidential Library.

CAST:

Kerry Washington as Chief of Staff Olivia Pope

Scott Foley as NSA Director Jacob “Jake” Ballard

Darby Stanchfield as Abigail “Abby” Whelan

Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins

Guillermo Diaz as Diego “Huck” Muñoz

George Newbern as Charlie

Jeff Perry as Cyrus Beene

Joshua Malina as David Rosen

Bellamy Young as President Melody Margret “Mellie” Grant

Joe Morton as Elijah “Eli”/”Rowan” Pope

Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker

Tony Goldwyn as former President Fitzgerald “Fitz” Thomas Grant III

ADDITIONAL DETAILS & SPOILERS:

When news of this season being the show’s final, creator Shonda Rimes released a descriptive statement and called season 7 “Olivia’s Swan Song”. Rimes stated:

Deciding how to end a show is easy. Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: ‘This is it?’ Not so much. So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff.

Jay Hernandez and Shaun Toub have been cast in recurring roles on the show for this season.

When the new season picks up, Cyrus is now the Vice President, as Jake and Olivia forced VP Luna to kill herself on the finale of season 6. And now, with Olivia as the Chief of Staff, she has greater power than ever before. TV Line reports actress Kerry Washington, discussing her character Olivia, saying:

She is going … into this position having been able to watch a lot of people make a lot of mistakes. So hopefully she takes all of that wisdom with her and doesn’t walk down those same paths … I think what’s most important [to her] is the republic. She’s trying to be in this position of power and have it be a place of service where she is doing what’s best to defend and protect and uphold this democratic republic.

Actress Bellamy Young also revealed details about Olivia, as well as her own character Mellie, explaining that:

I think not a moment goes by that she isn’t so grateful that she got there with Olivia. She feels formidable — them as a team, like there’s nothing they can’t do. She just has no idea that this is just Olivia’s day job, that Olivia’s living this whole other life, and that Olivia got into either of those positions. There’s so much kerosene they’re both sitting on and they’re just one match flick away from absolute explosion. It’s interesting to watch [us] really do the dance of ‘Sure, I’ll give you that one.’ ‘Oh, I got to give that one up.’ The chief of staff is always running things, but it’s very next level with Olivia.

And, while Fitz is in Vermont when the season opens, he ends up getting sucked back into the “scandals” that always seem to take over his world.