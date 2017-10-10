WATCH: Rey Learns the Force in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Theatrical Trailer

Disney/Lucasfilm/YouTube

A new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally here, with two months to go before the film hits theaters. In the new trailer released by Disney and Lucasfilm during the October 9 Monday Night Football game, the first theatrical trailer was screened. You can check out the new /footage below. The new trailer teases Rey’s training with Luke on Ahch-To, while it looks like Kylo Ren has a shot at killing his mother, General Leia. Luke is also very afraid of Rey’s raw power.

This was the first new footage from the movie we’ve seen since the behind-the-scenes reel was released in July after the D23 convention. We also haven’t seen a trailer since the teaser trailer was released at the Star Wars Celebration convention in April.

The Last Jedi was written and directed by Rian Johnson, the filmmaker behind Looper and Brick, and picks up right where The Force Awakens left off. That movie ended with Rey (Daisy Ridley) delivering the lightsaber built by Anakin Skywalker to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the isolated world of Ahch-To. Throughout The Force Awakens, we saw Rey wildly use the Force, but now Luke has to train her, unless he thinks the Jedi are an outdated group. As we heard in the teaser trailer, Luke thinks it’s time for the Jedi to end.

Meanwhile, The First Order is on the Resistance’s trail after they blew up the third Death Star… oops, we mean Starkiller Base. General Leia Organa’s (Carrie Fisher) Resistance is also mired in a political struggle with the New Republic and Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern). As for her son, Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), he has to prove to the First Order’s Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) that he’s still up to the task of stopping the New Republic.

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

Much of what we know so far about The Last Jedi comes from the wave of products released on last month’s Force Friday II. For example, we know that the cute Porgs will be everywhere, but we don’t know if they are actually wookie food. We’ve also seen that Snoke is really just a tall scarred dude in a gold bathrobe.

The Last Jedi opens on December 15. Hopefully, there’s no fourth Death Star included.