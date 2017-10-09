‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Ticket Sale Date: Where Can You Buy Tickets?

Disney/Lucasfilm

The first theatrical trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will debut at halftime during Monday Night Football on October 9, 2017. Just as Disney did for The Force Awakens in 2015, the studio will also have tickets go on sale after it debuts, even though the movie doesn’t come out for another two months. Here’s a look at where you can get tickets and what promotions have already been announced.

The trailer will play during halftime in the Minnesota Vikings-Chicago Bears game in Chicago. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EDT. After the trailer is shown, tickets will be on sale “everywhere movie tickets are sold,” Disney said. That includes Fandango, MovieTickets.com, Atom Tickets, and MovieFone. You can also buy tickets directly from AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Epic Theatres and other chains. You’ll want to be ready the moment tickets go on sale, since there were horror stories of Fandango crashing when tickets for The Force Awakens and Rogue One went on sale.

Disney also announced several events and giveaways at theater chains across the country.

AMC Theatres will once again be hosing “Star Wars Sundays with IMAX.” Anyone who sees The Last Jedi on a Sunday between December 17 and January 7 in IMAX will get a free print of art by Dan Mumford. Each Sunday includes a different print.

Not to be outdone, Regal will be hosting Star Wars Saturdays with IMAX.” In this promotion, the first 500 guests who buy tickets to see The Last Jedi in IMAX on Saturdays between December 16 and December 30 will get an exclusive ticket with unique art each week.

Cinemark Connections loyalty members can get a free pair of 3D Star Wars glasses with the purchase of a 3D ticket. Alamo Drafthouse will let you add buy Mondo-designed glasses and a Birth.Movies.Death Star Wars issue with the purchase of a ticket.

If you use Fandango, you can get a Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster for free while supplies last through the Fandango FanShop, which is also selling other Last Jedi memorabilia. Atom Tickets is also selling Star Wars merchandise with tickets.

Lastly, Disneyland will be hosting a trailer release party tonight with a live DJ, games and giveaways outside the AMC Downtown Disney 12 theaters at Downtown Disney.