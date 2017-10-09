‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch ‘Girl of Steel’ Online

Dean Buscher/The CW

Supergirl is back for a third season tonight on The CW and after that dramatic finale last season, you don’t want to miss the new episode live. The season kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW on Monday, October 9, 2017. Even if you don’t have access to a TV or cable, you can still check out the new episode.

In “Girl of Steel,” Kara is still dealing with Mon-El (Chris Wood) leaving Earth after the battle with the Daxamites. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) drops a big secret before she marries Maggie (Floriana Lima).

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of The CW via a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV services if you’re in a select market:

Fubo TV: “Fubo Premier” package

DirecTV Now: “Live a Little” package

Both of these options include a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show at no cost. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes:

Fubo TV

The CW (live in select markets) is included with Fubo TV, which is normally $39.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $39.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch The CW on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now has four different channel packages, and The CW (live in select markets) is included in all of them.

Here’s a complete rundown of “Live a Little,” the service’s most basic channel bundle that includes The CW:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching The CW on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here