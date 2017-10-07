McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce for Sale on eBay: Here’s Where You Can Buy It

eBay

McDonald’s stores across the country ran out of Szechuan sauce quickly today, but that doesn’t mean your chances of getting the precious sauce are over. Many people are now selling it online, and right now it looks like your best options are on eBay. We haven’t been able to locate any on Amazon or Craigslist as of the time of publication. (And honestly, Craigslist probably isn’t your best option anyway. You’ll have better luck — and buyer protection — looking on eBay.) But if you want the sauce from eBay, you’ll have to pay a hefty price.

(Note: If you stood in line a long time or drove a long way to get McDonald’s Szechuan sauce but left disappointed, you may still have a chance to get something for your effort. McDonald’s is telling some customers to DM them on Twitter and they’ll try to make the disappointment up to them.)

Remember, when you’re looking at eBay sellers, be cautious. Read the descriptions thoroughly to make sure you’re not just buying a picture of the sauce. A picture of the receipt, with the username next to it, or the seller holding the sauce packet, is better for proof.

Here’s who’s selling Szechuan sauce right now:

(Note: since sales can happen quickly, these may no longer be available for long. We’ll try to keep this updated as new sauces are available online.)

eBay seller GoodVibesOn1y is selling sauce packets for $850 apiece. Yes, we’re not kidding. You can Buy It Now for $850 or make an offer with the hope that you can get the cost down. The seller has 100 percent positive feedback, but only has a feedback score of 18 so far.

At the time of publication, they have two sauce packets available. But they started out with seven. It looks like five have already sold. However, those five weren’t sold for $850. The first five were sold for: $50, $70, $90, $150, and $150. So $850 isn’t really a great deal compared to what the other packets sold for.

Since McDonald’s restaurants were only giving out one sauce packet per person, you do have to wonder how they got seven. Did seven people go as a group to buy the chicken tenders and now they’re splitting the profits?

eBay seller findezel is selling one authentic sauce packet here. So far there have been 68 bids and the current bid is for $177. The sale goes on for 2 days and 22 hours. The seller has an eBay ranking of 312 and provides a photo of himself posing with the packet.

eBay seller planet_plumbing has a 999 feedback score, with a 99.5 percent positive rating, and is selling one sauce packet with a receipt here. So far the price is at $102.50 with three bids. The bidding goes on for 6 days and 23 hours. The description reads: “One pack McDonald’s Szechuan sauce with card and receipt.”

Meanwhile, eBay seller disciple7 is selling Rick & Morty Authentic McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce 1 Sealed Pack! 1 oz. Mulan Rare” for $999.99 here. They have a robust description saying that this is one sealed dipping sauce, guaranteed 100 percent authentic. The seller has a 141 feedback score. But their photos are just promotional advertising and not an actual photo of the sauce packet. You can get the sauce for cheaper from other sellers.

eBay seller webserv1q21, with a feedback score of 767, is selling one packet for $650 and has received zero bids so far. The description reads: “1 ORIGINAL McDonalds Szechuan Sauce 2017, Sealed UNOPENED.” You can see it here.

Seller myee_pks, with a feedback score of 338, is selling one sauce packet for $1,000 via Buy It Now. The description reads, in part: “I sat in line for 2 hours for this! The store only had 11! And I was one of the 11! you will receive 1 oz pack of dipping sauce for Mcdonalds McNuggets or Tenders.” This listing has just one photo, and will not accept refunds or returns. See it here.

If you think some of these prices are a little much, it looks like someone else already bought one for $250:

eBay seller rdro2481 was selling this sauce packet for $249.99 Buy It Now. (Yes, $249.99.) However, you could Make an Offer if you want to see if you can get that price down. This seller has 100 percent positive feedback for the last 12 months and a feedback score of 893. Looks like the item has already been bought by someone.

When you’re looking for sauce on eBay, read the descriptions carefully. Some people are just selling photos of source or “information about the sauce” instead of the actual sauce.

Then there are some we’re less sure about.

Meanwhile, eBay seller thebomb07114 is selling Szechuan sauce for a starting price of $850 Buy It Now (or you can make an offer.) This seller has a feedback score of 24 so far, and $850 is pretty steep compared to what others are selling it for. The description also just reads “NEW RICK AND MORTY Szechuan sauce X1.” So you might want to be wary of putting in $850 without more information.

This person is selling (RARE) Szechuan Sauce McDonald’s Promo,” but their description just reads “1998 Promotional Sauce at McDonald’s! Very limited.” The picture is of today’s sauce packet. The starting price is $450. But the description never says it’s actually the sauce packet.

eBay seller dripthewall3 is selling packets here. The listing reads “RICK AND MORTY McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce Packets & Limited Posters! Pic.” More than 10 are available and 5 have already sold. The price is $250 Buy It Now. But there are no details in the description, so it’s possible they’re only selling a picture, per the title. You would want to write the seller for more information. You might also note that 4 out of the 5 that sold were purchased via the Make an Offer option, so they likely didn’t sell for $250. But one did sell for 4250.

As with any sale on eBay, the buyer assumes risks. We can’t guarantee that any of these are authentic, so do your research before purchasing.

If all these prices are a little high for your tastes, why don’t you try making your own?

Do you know of other places where you can buy the sauce? Let us know in the comments below.