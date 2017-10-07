Szechuan Sauce McDonald’s Locations Near Me: List of Every City & Address Where Available October 7

Rick and Morty fans have been wanting McDonald’s Szechuan sauce ever since Rick’s monologue about the delicious sauce in the Season 3 premiere of Rick and Morty. Today only (Saturday, October 7) you’ll have your chance. (Although we’re betting some enterprising fans will be selling theirs on eBay later.) But only a few McDonald’s restaurants are selling the famous sauce. We have a full list of every location in every city where you can find Szechuan sauce below.
But there are a few catches:
- Only select restaurants will have the sauce in limited quantities.
- You can ONLY get the sauce if you dine-in. You cannot get the sauce at the drive-thru.
- You must purchase 4-piece, 6-piece, or 10-piece buttermilk chicken tenders to get the sauce.
- The sauce will begin selling at 2 p.m. local time at participating locations.
- Only one Szechuan sauce per person. :(
Here’s a full list of every McDonald’s location that’s selling the Szechuan sauce. McDonald’s webpage here lets you search locations by state and city, but doesn’t list them all in one location.
This list is in alphabetical order by state. If you see a location that we missed or if you visit a location and they’re out of Szechuan sauce later today, let us (and all your fellow Szechuan sauce fans) know in the comments below.
You can find Szechuan sauce in the following cities and locations:
Alabama
Florence: 1155 N. Woods Ave, 35632
McCalla: 4796 Eastern Valley Road, 35111
Mobile: 5601 Old Shell Rd, 36608-3040
Alaska
There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.
Arizona
Flagstaff: 1401 S Milton, 86001
Tempe: Two locations! 1785 E University, 85281 and 1205 S Rural Rd, 85281
Tucson: 1711 E Speedway, 85719
Arkansas
Little Rock: 104 South University, 72205
California
Bakersfield: 2699 Mount Vernon Ave, 93306
Bellflower: 8507 Artesia Blvd., 90706
Berkeley: 1998 Shattuck Ave., 94704
Concord: 1691 Monument Blvd, 94520
Los Angeles: 1231 S. Labrea, 90019
Modesto: 1800 Prescott Rd., 95350
Sacramento: 7800 Walerga Rd., 95824
San Diego: 2345 El Cajon Blvd., 92104
San Francisco: 255 Winston Dr., 94132
San Jose: 2191 Monterey Rd., 95125
Santa Barbara: 1213 State Street, 93101
Colorado
Boulder: 1800 28th St, 80301
Colorado Springs: 207 N Wahsatch Avenue, 80525
Fort Collins: 1250 W Elizabeth St, 80521
Connecticut
Norwich: 79 Towne Street, 6250
Delaware
Newark: 374 E. Main St., 19711
(Washington) D.C.
4130 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W., 20016
Florida
Coral Gables: 1148 S Dixie Hwy., 33141
Davie: 6405 Nova Drive, 33317
Deland: 102 Internat’l Speedway Blvd., 32724
Gainesville: 1030 E University Avenue, 32601
Miami: 9850 Sw 8th St., 33174
Miami: 345 Ne 2 Ave., 33132
Orlando: 4294 N Alafaya Trail, 32817
St. Petersburg: 300 38th Avenue North, 33704
Tallahassee: 676 W Tennessee Street, 32304
Tampa: 2101 E. 13th Ave., 33605
Tampa: 1520 W. Kennedy Blvd., 33606
Tampa: 11707 N. 56th Street, 33617
Winter Park: 3162 University Boulevard, 32792
Winter Park: 1302 W. Fairbanks Ave., 32789
Georgia
Athens: 2230 W Broad St, 30606
Atlanta: 1105 Northside Dr, 30318
Atlanta: 526 Ponce De Leon Blvd, 30308
Atlanta: 2210 N. Druid Hills Road, 30329
Savannah: 246 W. Broughton St, 31401
Hawaii
There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.
Idaho
There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.
Illinois
Chicago: 2400 N. Lincoln Ave, 60614
Chicago: 1951 N. Western Avenue, 60647
Chicago: 180 W. Adams Street, 60603
Chicago: 5200 S. Lake Park, 60615
Evanston: 1117 Howard St, 60202
Forsyth: 109 Lucille Ave, 62535
Herrin: 1706 South Park Avenue, 62948
Indiana
Bloomington: 2300 N. Walnut Street, 47404
Indianpolis: 1020 Broad Ripple Ave., 46220
South Bend: 416 N. Michigan St., 46613
Iowa
Iowa City: 804 S. Riverside Dr., 52246
Kansas
Kansas City: 7530 State Ave., 66112
Kentucky
Beaverdam: 1860 North Main Street, 42320
Lexington: 357 S. Limestone Avenue, 40508
Louisville: 301 Warnock Ave, 40208
Louisiana
Baton Rouge: 4979 Jones Creek Rd, 70817-1530
Gonzalez: 1939 W. Hwy. 30, 70737-5112
New Orleans: 3443 S Carrollton, 70118
New Orleans: 2856 South Claiborne, 70125-3932
Shreveport: 1302 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, 71105-2408
Maine
There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.
Maryland
Baltimore: 934 York Road, 21204
Salisbury: 407 N. Fruitland Blvd., 21826
Massachusetts
Boston: 540 Commonweath Avenue, 2215
Holyoke: 233 Whiting Farms Road, 1040
Michigan
Alpena: 1424 M-32 West, 49707
Ann Arbor: 3001 Lohr Rd., 48108
Detroit: 4235 Woodward Ave., 48201
East Lansing: 1024 E Grand River Ave., 48823
Flint: 1831 S Dort Hwy, 48504
Saginaw: 2930 Tittabawassee Rd., 48604
Traverse City: 710 E Front St, 49686
Walker: 2652 S. Alpine Ave., 49504
Minnesota
Minneapolis: 407 15th Ave. S.E., 55414
Minneapolis: 2929 Hennipen Ave., 55408
Mississippi
Although Mississippi locations will have posters and stickers, McDonald’s is not listing any as selling Szechuan sauce today.
Missouri
Grandview: 5100 Harry Truman Drive, 64030
Kansas City: 5353 Nw 64th St,, 64151
Kansas City: 4215 Rainbow Blvd., 66103
Kansas City: 1200 Emanuel Cleaver Blvd., 64110
Marshall: 816 W. College Street, 65340
Maryville: 1106 S. Main Street, 64468-2602
Warrensburg: 311 E. Young Street, 64093
Montana
There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.
Nebraska
Lincoln: 2140 K St., 68510
Omaha: 7717 Doge St., 68114
Nevada
Las Vegas: 4855 S Maryland Pkwy, 89119
Las Vegas: 2896 South Las Vegas Blvd, 89109
Reno: 305 E Plumb Ln., 89502
New Hampshire
Manchester: 196 South Willow Street, 3103
New Jersey
Camden: Haddon Ave And Federal St., 8103
Newark: 188 Springfield Ave, 7103
Paterson: 186-194 3rd Avenue, 7514
New Mexico
Albuquerque: 925 San Pedro Dr Ne, 87108
Albuquerque: 2200 Central Ave Se, 87106
Rio Rancho: 2109 Southern Blvd. Se, 87124
New York
Buffalo: 3400 Sheridan Drive, 14266
Long Island City: 32-55 31st Street, 11106
New York: 541 6th Ave. & 14th St., 10011
New York: 4040 Broadway & 170Th Street, 10032
New York: 1872 3Rd Ave. @103Rd Street, 10029
New York: 809-811 6th Ave. @ 28th, 10001
New York: 556 7th Ave. & 40Th, 10018
New York: 262 Canal Street, 10013
New York: 160 Broadway, 10038
New York: 26 East 23rd Street, 10010
Orchard Park: 3232 Orchard Park Rd, 14227
Poughkeepsie: 729-31 Main Street, 12603
North Carolina
Charlotte: 8121 University City Blvd, 28213
Greensboro: 2241 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 27406
Greenville: 310 E 10th St, 27858
Pembroke:801 W 3rd St, 28372
Raleigh: 3710 Western Blvd, 27606
Raleigh: 416 Oberlin Rd, 27610
North Dakota
Grand Forks: 4340 Gateway Dr., 58203
Ohio
Ada: 132 South Main Street, 45810
Akron: 246 East Exchange, 44304
Athens: 399 Richland Aven, 45701
Bowling Green: 1470 E. Wooster Street, 43402-3260
Columbus: 1972 N. High Street, 43201-1165
Fairborn: 2853 Centre Drive, 45324
Oxford: 601 Locust Street, 45056-2111
Tiffin: 1714 W. State Route 18, 44883-2561
Youngstown: 570 5th Avenue, 44502-1241
Oklahoma
There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.
Oregon
Beaverton: 3519 Cedar Hills Blvd., 97005
Eugene: 659 E Broadway, 97403
Portland: 10050 Sw Barbur Blvd, 97219
Portland: 8149 Se Stark, 97215
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia: 3935 Walnut St., 19104
Philadelphia: 5020 City Ave., 19131
Philadelphia: 2109 N. Broad St., 19122
Pittsburgh: 1630 Penn Ave, 15222
Scranton: 900 S. Washington Ave., 18505
Shippensburg: 333 E. King St, 17257
State College: 2821 East College Ave, 16801
Rhode Island
Providence: 649 North Main Street, 3809
South Carolina
Charleston: 230 Spring St, 29403
Clemson: 1065 Tiger Blvd., 29631
South Dakota
Although South Dakota locations will have posters and stickers, McDonald’s is not listing any locations in this state as selling Szechuan sauce today.
Tennessee
Chattanooga: 1117 E 3rd St, 37402
Collierville: 3675 S Houston Levee, 38017
Memphis: 5263 Poplar Ave., 38119-3513
Nashville: 2700 West End Avenue, 37203
Texas
Arlington: 800 W Pioneer Pkwy, 76013
Austin: 5355 N Interregional, 78723
Austin: 4501 E. Ben White Blvd, 78741
Dallas: 5960 Greenville Ave, 75206
Denton: 306 W University Dr, 76201
Fort Worth: 3012 Berry St, 76109
Houston: 1302 Westheimer, 77006
Houston: 9126 Cullen St, 77051
Houston: 4100 University Drive, 77004
Houston: 11825 Bellaire, 77083
Houston: 5512 Bellaire, 77081
San Antonio: 4331 Vance Jackson, 78230
San Antonio: 10950 Hwy 151, 78251
Utah
Provo: 211 W 1230 N, 84604
Salt Lake City: 242 S 700 E, 84102
Vermont
There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.
Virginia
Arlington: 1800 North Lynn Street, 20009
Fairfax: 7600 Little River Turnpike, 22003
Norfolk: 2328 E Princess Anne Rd, 23504
Richmond City: 2700 W. Broad St., 23220
Virginia Beach: 2097 General Booth Blvd, 23454
Washington
Bellingham: 112 Samish Way, 98225
Federal Way: 34814 Pacific Hwy S, 98003
Seattle: 5146 25th Ave Ne, 98105
Vancouver: 405 Se 131st(Mill Plain), 98664
West Virginia
Morgantown: 2932 University Avenue, 26505
Wisconsin
Beloit: 45 State Street, 53511
Madison: 4500 University Ave., 53706
Milwaukee: 1614 E North Ave, 53202
Milwaukee: 2455 W. Wisconsin Ave., 53233
Milwaukee: 6631 W. North Ave., 53213
Wyoming
Laramie: 3000 Grand Ave,, 82070-5105
See anything we missed? Let us know in the comments below.
