Szechuan Sauce McDonald’s Locations Near Me: List of Every City & Address Where Available October 7

Rick and Morty fans have been wanting McDonald’s Szechuan sauce ever since Rick’s monologue about the delicious sauce in the Season 3 premiere of Rick and Morty. Today only (Saturday, October 7) you’ll have your chance. (Although we’re betting some enterprising fans will be selling theirs on eBay later.) But only a few McDonald’s restaurants are selling the famous sauce. We have a full list of every location in every city where you can find Szechuan sauce below.

But there are a few catches:

Only select restaurants will have the sauce in limited quantities.

You can ONLY get the sauce if you dine-in. You cannot get the sauce at the drive-thru.

You must purchase 4-piece, 6-piece, or 10-piece buttermilk chicken tenders to get the sauce.

The sauce will begin selling at 2 p.m. local time at participating locations.

Only one Szechuan sauce per person. :(

Here’s a full list of every McDonald’s location that’s selling the Szechuan sauce. McDonald’s webpage here lets you search locations by state and city, but doesn’t list them all in one location.

This list is in alphabetical order by state. If you see a location that we missed or if you visit a location and they’re out of Szechuan sauce later today, let us (and all your fellow Szechuan sauce fans) know in the comments below.

You can find Szechuan sauce in the following cities and locations:

Alabama

Florence: 1155 N. Woods Ave, 35632

McCalla: 4796 Eastern Valley Road, 35111

Mobile: 5601 Old Shell Rd, 36608-3040

Alaska

There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.

Arizona

Flagstaff: 1401 S Milton, 86001

Tempe: Two locations! 1785 E University, 85281 and 1205 S Rural Rd, 85281

Tucson: 1711 E Speedway, 85719

Arkansas

Little Rock: 104 South University, 72205

California

Bakersfield: 2699 Mount Vernon Ave, 93306

Bellflower: 8507 Artesia Blvd., 90706

Berkeley: 1998 Shattuck Ave., 94704

Concord: 1691 Monument Blvd, 94520

Los Angeles: 1231 S. Labrea, 90019

Modesto: 1800 Prescott Rd., 95350

Sacramento: 7800 Walerga Rd., 95824

San Diego: 2345 El Cajon Blvd., 92104

San Francisco: 255 Winston Dr., 94132

San Jose: 2191 Monterey Rd., 95125

Santa Barbara: 1213 State Street, 93101

Colorado

Boulder: 1800 28th St, 80301

Colorado Springs: 207 N Wahsatch Avenue, 80525

Fort Collins: 1250 W Elizabeth St, 80521

Connecticut

Norwich: 79 Towne Street, 6250

Delaware

Newark: 374 E. Main St., 19711

(Washington) D.C.

4130 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W., 20016

Florida

Coral Gables: 1148 S Dixie Hwy., 33141

Davie: 6405 Nova Drive, 33317

Deland: 102 Internat’l Speedway Blvd., 32724

Gainesville: 1030 E University Avenue, 32601

Miami: 9850 Sw 8th St., 33174

Miami: 345 Ne 2 Ave., 33132

Orlando: 4294 N Alafaya Trail, 32817

St. Petersburg: 300 38th Avenue North, 33704

Tallahassee: 676 W Tennessee Street, 32304

Tampa: 2101 E. 13th Ave., 33605

Tampa: 1520 W. Kennedy Blvd., 33606

Tampa: 11707 N. 56th Street, 33617

Winter Park: 3162 University Boulevard, 32792

Winter Park: 1302 W. Fairbanks Ave., 32789

Georgia

Athens: 2230 W Broad St, 30606

Atlanta: 1105 Northside Dr, 30318

Atlanta: 526 Ponce De Leon Blvd, 30308

Atlanta: 2210 N. Druid Hills Road, 30329

Savannah: 246 W. Broughton St, 31401

Hawaii

There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.

Idaho

There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.

Illinois

Chicago: 2400 N. Lincoln Ave, 60614

Chicago: 1951 N. Western Avenue, 60647

Chicago: 180 W. Adams Street, 60603

Chicago: 5200 S. Lake Park, 60615

Evanston: 1117 Howard St, 60202

Forsyth: 109 Lucille Ave, 62535

Herrin: 1706 South Park Avenue, 62948

Indiana

Bloomington: 2300 N. Walnut Street, 47404

Indianpolis: 1020 Broad Ripple Ave., 46220

South Bend: 416 N. Michigan St., 46613

Iowa

Iowa City: 804 S. Riverside Dr., 52246

Kansas

Kansas City: 7530 State Ave., 66112

Kentucky

Beaverdam: 1860 North Main Street, 42320

Lexington: 357 S. Limestone Avenue, 40508

Louisville: 301 Warnock Ave, 40208

Louisiana

Baton Rouge: 4979 Jones Creek Rd, 70817-1530

Gonzalez: 1939 W. Hwy. 30, 70737-5112

New Orleans: 3443 S Carrollton, 70118

New Orleans: 2856 South Claiborne, 70125-3932

Shreveport: 1302 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, 71105-2408

Maine

There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.

Maryland

Baltimore: 934 York Road, 21204

Salisbury: 407 N. Fruitland Blvd., 21826

Massachusetts

Boston: 540 Commonweath Avenue, 2215

Holyoke: 233 Whiting Farms Road, 1040

Michigan

Alpena: 1424 M-32 West, 49707

Ann Arbor: 3001 Lohr Rd., 48108

Detroit: 4235 Woodward Ave., 48201

East Lansing: 1024 E Grand River Ave., 48823

Flint: 1831 S Dort Hwy, 48504

Saginaw: 2930 Tittabawassee Rd., 48604

Traverse City: 710 E Front St, 49686

Walker: 2652 S. Alpine Ave., 49504

Minnesota

Minneapolis: 407 15th Ave. S.E., 55414

Minneapolis: 2929 Hennipen Ave., 55408

Mississippi

Although Mississippi locations will have posters and stickers, McDonald’s is not listing any as selling Szechuan sauce today.

Missouri

Grandview: 5100 Harry Truman Drive, 64030

Kansas City: 5353 Nw 64th St,, 64151

Kansas City: 4215 Rainbow Blvd., 66103

Kansas City: 1200 Emanuel Cleaver Blvd., 64110

Marshall: 816 W. College Street, 65340

Maryville: 1106 S. Main Street, 64468-2602

Warrensburg: 311 E. Young Street, 64093

Montana

There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.

Nebraska

Lincoln: 2140 K St., 68510

Omaha: 7717 Doge St., 68114

Nevada

Las Vegas: 4855 S Maryland Pkwy, 89119

Las Vegas: 2896 South Las Vegas Blvd, 89109

Reno: 305 E Plumb Ln., 89502

New Hampshire

Manchester: 196 South Willow Street, 3103

New Jersey

Camden: Haddon Ave And Federal St., 8103

Newark: 188 Springfield Ave, 7103

Paterson: 186-194 3rd Avenue, 7514

New Mexico

Albuquerque: 925 San Pedro Dr Ne, 87108

Albuquerque: 2200 Central Ave Se, 87106

Rio Rancho: 2109 Southern Blvd. Se, 87124

New York

Buffalo: 3400 Sheridan Drive, 14266

Long Island City: 32-55 31st Street, 11106

New York: 541 6th Ave. & 14th St., 10011

New York: 4040 Broadway & 170Th Street, 10032

New York: 1872 3Rd Ave. @103Rd Street, 10029

New York: 809-811 6th Ave. @ 28th, 10001

New York: 556 7th Ave. & 40Th, 10018

New York: 262 Canal Street, 10013

New York: 160 Broadway, 10038

New York: 26 East 23rd Street, 10010

Orchard Park: 3232 Orchard Park Rd, 14227

Poughkeepsie: 729-31 Main Street, 12603

North Carolina

Charlotte: 8121 University City Blvd, 28213

Greensboro: 2241 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 27406

Greenville: 310 E 10th St, 27858

Pembroke:801 W 3rd St, 28372

Raleigh: 3710 Western Blvd, 27606

Raleigh: 416 Oberlin Rd, 27610

North Dakota

Grand Forks: 4340 Gateway Dr., 58203

Ohio

Ada: 132 South Main Street, 45810

Akron: 246 East Exchange, 44304

Athens: 399 Richland Aven, 45701

Bowling Green: 1470 E. Wooster Street, 43402-3260

Columbus: 1972 N. High Street, 43201-1165

Fairborn: 2853 Centre Drive, 45324

Oxford: 601 Locust Street, 45056-2111

Tiffin: 1714 W. State Route 18, 44883-2561

Youngstown: 570 5th Avenue, 44502-1241

Oklahoma

There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.

Oregon

Beaverton: 3519 Cedar Hills Blvd., 97005

Eugene: 659 E Broadway, 97403

Portland: 10050 Sw Barbur Blvd, 97219

Portland: 8149 Se Stark, 97215

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia: 3935 Walnut St., 19104

Philadelphia: 5020 City Ave., 19131

Philadelphia: 2109 N. Broad St., 19122

Pittsburgh: 1630 Penn Ave, 15222

Scranton: 900 S. Washington Ave., 18505

Shippensburg: 333 E. King St, 17257

State College: 2821 East College Ave, 16801

Rhode Island

Providence: 649 North Main Street, 3809

South Carolina

Charleston: 230 Spring St, 29403

Clemson: 1065 Tiger Blvd., 29631

South Dakota

Although South Dakota locations will have posters and stickers, McDonald’s is not listing any locations in this state as selling Szechuan sauce today.

Tennessee

Chattanooga: 1117 E 3rd St, 37402

Collierville: 3675 S Houston Levee, 38017

Memphis: 5263 Poplar Ave., 38119-3513

Nashville: 2700 West End Avenue, 37203

Texas

Arlington: 800 W Pioneer Pkwy, 76013

Austin: 5355 N Interregional, 78723

Austin: 4501 E. Ben White Blvd, 78741

Dallas: 5960 Greenville Ave, 75206

Denton: 306 W University Dr, 76201

Fort Worth: 3012 Berry St, 76109

Houston: 1302 Westheimer, 77006

Houston: 9126 Cullen St, 77051

Houston: 4100 University Drive, 77004

Houston: 11825 Bellaire, 77083

Houston: 5512 Bellaire, 77081

San Antonio: 4331 Vance Jackson, 78230

San Antonio: 10950 Hwy 151, 78251

Utah

Provo: 211 W 1230 N, 84604

Salt Lake City: 242 S 700 E, 84102

Vermont

There will be no Szechuan sauce sold at any McDonald’s locations in this state.

Virginia

Arlington: 1800 North Lynn Street, 20009

Fairfax: 7600 Little River Turnpike, 22003

Norfolk: 2328 E Princess Anne Rd, 23504

Richmond City: 2700 W. Broad St., 23220

Virginia Beach: 2097 General Booth Blvd, 23454

Washington

Bellingham: 112 Samish Way, 98225

Federal Way: 34814 Pacific Hwy S, 98003

Seattle: 5146 25th Ave Ne, 98105

Vancouver: 405 Se 131st(Mill Plain), 98664

West Virginia

Morgantown: 2932 University Avenue, 26505

Wisconsin

Beloit: 45 State Street, 53511

Madison: 4500 University Ave., 53706

Milwaukee: 1614 E North Ave, 53202

Milwaukee: 2455 W. Wisconsin Ave., 53233

Milwaukee: 6631 W. North Ave., 53213

Wyoming

Laramie: 3000 Grand Ave,, 82070-5105

