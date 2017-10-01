‘Ten Days in the Valley’: Meet the Cast of ABC’s New Show

Josh Randall, Erika Christensen, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kyra Sedgwick, Kick Gurry and Malcolm-Jamal Warner attend the 2017 Summer TCA Tour Disney ABC Television Group at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Ten Days in the Valley is a brand new series with some familiar faces. The 1-hour drama follows Kyra Sedgwick’s character, Jane Sadler, a TV producer whose young daughter goes missing.

Discussing the show with E! News, Kyra Sedgwick recently said, “I think the thing that’ll surprise them the most is that they’ll think they’re just in for a mystery-thriller about this thing that happens in the first episode, and then they’ll realize it’s this deep-sea dive into all of these characters, why they are how they are… This psychological intrigue about people and where they come from.”

The 10-part series premieres October 1 on ABC at 10pm ET/PT.

Read on to learn about the cast:

Kyra Sedgwick as Jane Sadler

Ten Days in the Valley Cast, Ten Days in the Valley Characters, Ten Days in the Valley Kyra Sedgwick, Ten Days in the Valley IMDB, Ten Days in the Valley Actors

Kyra Sedgwick visits Build Series to discuss the new show “Ten Days in the Valley” at Build Studio on September 27, 2017 in New York City.

Kyra Sedgwick stars as Jane Sadler, an overworked TV producer going through a bad separation when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night.

Sedgwick received a Golden Globe in 2007 and an Emmy in 2010 for her role in the TNT series The Closer. She’s also known for her recurring role as Madeline Wuntsch on Brooklyn Nine Nine. She has also starred in a number of movies, like Born on the Fourth of July, What’s Cooking, The Game Plan, and The Edge of Seventeen

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as John Bird

Ten Days in the Valley Cast, Ten Days in the Valley Characters, Ten Days in the Valley Kyra Sedgwick, Ten Days in the Valley IMDB, Ten Days in the Valley Actors

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje of “Ten Days in the Valley” speaks onstage during the Disney/ABC Television Group portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje plays Detective John Bird, who Deadline describes as a relaxed and funny detective and early morning surfer assigned to Jane’s daughter’s case.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje is a British actor known for playing Malko in season 5 of Game of Thrones and Killer Croc in Suicide Squad. He also appeared in The Bourne Identity and Oz.

Kick Gurry as Pete

Ten Days in the Valley Cast, Ten Days in the Valley Characters, Ten Days in the Valley Kyra Sedgwick, Ten Days in the Valley IMDB, Ten Days in the Valley Actors

Kick Gurry of “Ten Days in the Valley” speaks onstage during the Disney/ABC Television Group portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Pete is Jane’s ex and the father of her daughter, Lake. Pete is also a recovering heroin addict.

Erika Christensen as Ali Petrovich

Ten Days in the Valley Cast, Ten Days in the Valley Characters, Ten Days in the Valley Kyra Sedgwick, Ten Days in the Valley IMDB, Ten Days in the Valley Actors

Erika Christensen attends the 2017 Summer TCA Tour Disney ABC Television Group at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Erika Christensen plays Jane’s younger sister in the show. Actress Erika Christensen is known for her roles in Traffic, Flightplan, Swimfan, Six Degrees, and her 5-year stint as Julia Braverman-Graham on NBC’s parenthood, for which she received a Gracie Award. Earlier in her career, she played a supporting role in Leave It to Beaver.

Josh Randall as Tom

Ten Days in the Valley Cast, Ten Days in the Valley Characters, Ten Days in the Valley Kyra Sedgwick, Ten Days in the Valley IMDB, Ten Days in the Valley Actors

GettyJosh Randall arrives at a third season DVD launch event and season five wrap party for the television series “Scrubs” at the Rain Nightclub inside the Palms Casino Resort April 27, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The season three DVD will be released on May 9, 2006.

Josh Randall plays Tom, Ali’s husband and a journalist.

Randal is known for playing Dr. Mike Burton in NBC’s Ed, and for guest-starring as Jake in Scrubs. Randall also played a recurring role on CBS’ CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Felix Solis as David Gomez

Ten Days in the Valley Cast, Ten Days in the Valley Characters, Ten Days in the Valley Kyra Sedgwick, Ten Days in the Valley IMDB, Ten Days in the Valley Actors

Actor Felix Solis attends the 19th Annual National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards Gala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 26, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Felix Solis plays David Gomez, the man in charge of the LAPD Detective Detective Bureau. He’s been sent to “clean up” the force’s reputation.

Felix Solis is known for his work in Third Watch, The West Wing, Oz, Law & Order: SVU, The Sopranos, The Forgotten, and more.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Matt

Ten Days in the Valley Cast, Ten Days in the Valley Characters, Ten Days in the Valley Kyra Sedgwick, Ten Days in the Valley IMDB, Ten Days in the Valley Actors

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner attends the FOX Broadcasting Company, FX, National Geographic And Twentieth Century Fox Television’s 68th Primetime Emmy Awards after Party at Vibiana on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Warner plays Matt, the head writer on Jane’s cable cop show.

Warner is best known for playing Theodore Huxtable in NBC’s The Cosby Show. He recently played AC Cowlings on the Golden Globe and Emmy nominated series American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson.

