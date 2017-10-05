Teresa Giudice’s Mom and Dad News: Mother Antonia Gorga Passes Away

Gia's First Birthday 🎈Mommy I miss you ❤🙏🏻 A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Teresa Giudice has taken in her dad, as her family has lost her mother Antonia Gorga, and this season on Real Housewives of New Jersey, Giudice opens up about the loss. Recently, she discussed losing her mom at just 66 years old, on Brandi Glanville’s podcast “Unfiltered”. Giudice revealed that her mother battled pneumonia and rheumatoid arthritis prior to her passing and she said that:

It attacks your immune system. She ended up going to rehab after that and trying to gain strength because she was in bed for a while. She was on a breathing tube. They trached her. But then she got better. They were trying to get her to walk again. Then out of nowhere, my father got sick. He got pneumonia because he was visiting her every day. If I could take anything, I wish this never happened to me. Like everything else that’s happened to me, I don’t even care. This is the hardest thing that I ever had to deal with in my life, because never… It’s like I still needed my mom.

Giudice’s mother died in March 2017 and when she passed away, Giudice posted the following message on Instagram:

Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.

Melissa Gorga also wrote about Antonia Gorga’s sad passing on Instagram, saying:

May she Rest In Peace. She was a beautiful woman who loves her children & grandchildren so immensely. I watched Joe & Teresa sit by her side for the last three months, the heart in this family is strong & she will live in our hearts forever.

Joe and Melissa Gorga named their daughter Antonia, after her.

@joeygorga ❤️ Love this photo of you and Mommy ❤️ A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Recently, Giudice gave an interview with ABC News, saying she’s a little mad at her husband Joe Giudice, who is currently serving time in jail. Giudice, who went to jail for nearly a year, voiced that she was upset she missed time that could have been spent with her mom prior to her death. Giudice admitted:

I do blame him because if he was on top of everything then this wouldn’t have happened.

Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga have opened up a family restaurant dedicated to their mother and they have named it Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza.

With her mother having passed away, Giudice has been spending a lot of time with her dad, with whom she remains close. See a photo of Giudice’s father in the below recent Instagram post.

Happy Birthday Papa! Thank you for being my rock & everyday showing me how to be strong and always loving. I love you so much! So glad you are by my side, my girls are so lucky to have you!❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

On Real Housewives of New Jersey, Giudice has said it’s been a rough year with her husband away in jail and now her mother passing away. She says she misses her mother every day. Giudice’s brother Joe and his wife Melissa are cast members on RHONJ as well, and viewers see Joe suffering with the loss of his mom during season 8.