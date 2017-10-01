‘The Simpsons’ Season 29 Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 1 Online

FOX

Season 29 of The Simpsons begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the FOX network and you may be looking for a way to watch the show online as it airs. Those with a cable subscription can watch Fox during prime-time hours via Fox.com, but if you have cut the cable cord — or are looking to do so — you can watch Fox anytime via a free trial of one of the following over-the-top streaming services if you’re in a select market:

FuboTV: The cheapest short-term option if you keep it beyond your free trial, and it includes Fox in the most markets.

DirecTV Now: The largest channel package if you’re looking to fully replace cable.

Sling TV: The cheapest long-term option if you keep it beyond your free trial.

Every one of these options includes a free trial, so you can try them out if you’re not sure what you want. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of how to sign up to watch Fox:

Most Markets + Cheapest Option: Fubo TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Available Markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-For Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington DC, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg, Phoenix, Detroit, Seattle, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Denver, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Sacramento, and many more cities. You can click here for a complete list

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch Fox on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Channels: DirecTV Now

Fox (live in select markets) is included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Available Markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-For Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington DC, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg, Phoenix, Detroit, Seattle, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Denver, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Cleveland-Akron Sacramento. 39 total markets. You can search your zip code here to see if Fox is available in your area

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here. There are also other package options that include 80, 100 or 120 channels

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching Fox on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Cheapest Long-Term Option: Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package for $25 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue” and how to sign up for a free trial:

Available Markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-For Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington DC, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg, Phoenix, Detroit. 17 total markets. You can search your zip code here to see if Fox is available in your area

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to Fox to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here