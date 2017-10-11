‘This Is Us’ Songs: Fleet Foxes’ ‘If You Need to, Keep Time on Me’ Featured

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The final emotional scenes of this week’s episode of This Is Us, “Deja Vu,” feature a newer song from Fleet Foxes. In June, the group released the album Crack-Up, which includes the ballad “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me.” The song is heard during the last moments of “Deja Vu.”

The opening chords begin at the end of the last scene with Randall (Steling K. Brown), Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Deja, the young foster child they have decided to adopt. Randall thought he connected with Deja by telling her his own adoption story. But after breaking the news that her mother is going to be in jail for a long time, Deja stormed up to her room, breaking the picture frame that held a picture of William (Ron Cephas Jones).

The song continues into the next scene, when we see Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) getting out of their car. They find a stray dog – the once seen in the final moments of “A Father’s Advice.”

Next, it continues as Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) talk on the phone after their explosive fight. The two argued over Kevin not wanting to talk about his father’s death. After telling her that he hurt her knee, Kevin asks, “Why is it that I’m the actor and you’re the one that’s so dramatic all the time?” Before hanging up, Kevin explains, “Kate, it’s really hard for me with dad.”

“OK. Well, maybe one day?” Kate responds.

“Yeah. Maybe one day,” Kevin says. “I got to go.”

After hanging up, Kate says to her father’s urn, “He’s just like you.” Kevin takes a pill to his pain as the show ends.

“If You Need To, Keep Time On Me” is featured on Fleet Foxes’ new album Crack-Up. It’s their first since 2011’s Helplessness Blues. The song was the third single from the album and was released in May. You can find the lyrics to the song here.