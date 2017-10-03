‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Episode 2: What Time & Channel Is ‘A Manny-Splendored’ On Tonight?

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Have you recovered from the season two premiere of This Is Us yet? Hopefully you have because episode two, “A Manny-Splendored Thing,” is already here. The new episode of the series airs on NBC at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 3. Read on for a preview of the new episode and what to expect.

In the season two premiere, “A Father’s Advice,” we learned another major piece of the puzzle for Jack’s death. We learned that Jack died in 1997, when the Big Three were 17 years old and we also saw the Pearson home smoldering after a fire. Rebecca drove up to the house in tears, with a bag (presumably) of Jack’s belongings in the back. Did Jack really die in the fire? Why does Kate blame herself for her father’s death? These and more are questions that will continue to hover over This Is Us.

But “A Manny-Splendored Thing” will not pick up right where “A Father’s Advice” left off. Instead, the focus in the past is on Jack’s alcoholism and how that impacts the family. In the present, everyone gathers in Los Angeles for a taping of The Manny, with Kevin making a special appearance on the show he quit. Meanwhile, Randall and Beth’s relationship is being tested by their decision to adopt a troubled, older child and Kate is trying to keep her singing career going.

The ratings for the season premiere proved that millions of Americans have fallen in love with the Pearson family, or are just desperate to see how Jack died. According to Nielsen ratings, the show drew 12.9 million viewers and an astonishing 3.9 18-49 rating. Add in the Live+3 numbers (meaning the people who watched it in the three days after it aired) and you have a total audience of 17.8 million.

DATE: Tuesday, October 3, 2017

TIME: 9 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: NBC (To find out what your local NBC affiliate is, click here to go to TVGuide.com and change the “Provider” to yours.)

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “A Manny-Splendored Thing” – “The entire Pearson family visits Kevin on set in Los Angeles for a Manny taping. Jack confronts his demons in the wake of his fight with Rebecca.”

CAST: (click the name of each actor to find out more about their character)

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Susan Kelechi Warson as Beth, Randall’s wife

Chris Sullivan as Toby, Kate’s fiance

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill, Randall’s biological father

CREDITS:

Created by Dan Fogelman

Executive Producers: Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Donald Todd, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Issac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger