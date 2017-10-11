‘This Is Us’ Songs: Grey Reverend’s ‘Fate’ Featured in ‘Deja Vu’

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The most dramatic moment of this week’s This Is Us episode, “Deja Vu,” is the moment when Kevin (Justin Hartley) sees the memory of his father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) flash before his eyes during the filming of his war movie. The soundtrack to that scene is a song performed by Grey Reverend called “Fate.”

In “Deja Vu,” Kate (Chrissy Metz) visits Kevin on the set of the movie he’s shooting with director Ron Howard and actor Sylvester Stallone. Kate tells Stallone about how important he was to their late father. Stallone then tells Kevin about how proud Jack would be of him. This shakes up Kevin, who is then directed by Howard to act as if Stallone’s character is a father figure for his.

Memories of Jack flash through his mind. We also see a few more hints about Jack’s death in these scenes. The moments reveal that Jack was well enough to give Kevin a necklace in the hospital after he broke his leg. We also see a teen Kate about to tell Kevin about his father’s death. She finds him sleeping in a car after kissing his girlfriend (as we saw in “A Father’s Advice”). In the present, Kevin hurts his bad knee during filming.

While we’re seeing this, “Fate” by Grey Reverend is playing. Grey Reverend is a project started by songwriter L.D. Brown in 2005, according to his bio on Ninja Tune. “Fate” is featured on the album A Hero’s Lie.

Brown started Grey Reverend in 2005 and he’s released two solo albums, Of These Days (2011) and A Hero’s Lie (2013). He also has a new album coming out soon and recorded an earlier album A Startled Wish, which isn’t available. In an interview with Folk Radio U.K., Brown said he also recorded three instrumental guitar albums that he’s never released.

Brown also works with The Cinematic Orchestra in the U.K. “Fate” was also used in a 2014 episode of the BBC series Our Girl.

“I don’t sell loads of records, but I have really devoted fans,” Brown said in his 2016 interview with Folk Radio U.K. “I get some really beautiful input and compliments from people about what my music means to them, and that’s what I wanted to do with it. To to be able to connect with people with a very open heart, musically, and not have it be some entitled pop thing where it’s like ‘Oh, this is a sound that everybody likes so here, go listen to it’. I want people to feel that it’s a very special thing, because it is to me.”