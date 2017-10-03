Tom Petty’s Daughter Slammed Rolling Stone for Incorrectly Reporting Dad’s Death

Instagram

On Monday afternoon, an Instagram account believed to belong to Tom Petty’s daughter, Annakim Violette, showcased a post that slammed Rolling Stone Magazine after the outlet incorrectly reported that Petty had died.

Since that time, however, Petty, 66, has passed away.

According to UpRoxx, the Instagram account is one that many fans “have attributed” to Annakim. Petty’s daughter has been posting pictures and tributes to her father all day. The post that has received the most attention, however, is the following message to Rolling Stone.

“@rollingstone my dad is not dead yet but your f*cking magazine is ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Your slime 😵 has been pieces of tabloid dog sh*t. You put the worst artists on your covers, do zero research. How dare you report that my father has died just to get press because your articles and photos are so dated. I will f*cking shit down your throat and your family’s. Try not being a trump vibe. This is my father not a celebrity. An artist and human being. F*ck u (sic),” Annakim wrote on Instagram a few hours ago.

The post came a short while after several news outlets reported that Petty had died. According to TMZ, Petty was found unconscious in his home on Sunday, after going into cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the hospital and put on life support, but was removed from the ventilator earlier today.

News that Petty had passed away was initially confirmed by CBS News, the outlet claiming that the Los Angeles Police Department had confirmed the legendary musician’s death. However, the LAPD didn’t even respond to the call or handle the case.

“A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer’s death is inaccurate — the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. handled the emergency,” TMZ reported, in an attempt to clear up the confusion.

The LAPD tweeted out the following message after the reports that Petty had died surfaced.

“The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly (sic) provided to some media sources. However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting.”

Petty is survived by his wife, Dana York, and his two daughters from a previous marriage (Annakim and her sister, Adria).