Tom Petty ‘Clinging to Life’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Tom Petty is in critical condition in a California hospital. According to TMZ, the legendary musician is still “clinging to life,” although he was taken off of life support.

News that Petty had died was reported by CBS, the site claiming to have gotten word from the Los Angeles Police Department. However, that report has since been taken down.

“A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer’s death is inaccurate — the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. handled the emergency,” TMZ reported on Monday afternoon.

Here is what you need to know about Petty’s current condition:

1. Petty Was Found Unconscious in His Home on Sunday

According to TMZ, Petty was at his Malibu home on Sunday when he went into full cardiac arrest. Emergency personnel were called, but when they arrived to the home, Petty was unconscious. He was not breathing, according to law enforcement officials, but EMTs say that they were able to get a pulse on him.

Cardiac arrest refers to the “abrupt loss of heart function in a person who may or may not have diagnosed heart disease. The time and mode of death are unexpected. It occurs instantly or shortly after symptoms appear,” according to the American Heart Association.

Not everyone who suffers a heart attack goes into cardiac arrest and vice versa.

“While a heart attack may cause cardiac arrest and sudden death, the terms don’t mean the same thing. Heart attacks are caused by a blockage that stops blood flow to the heart. A heart attack (or myocardial infarction) refers to death of heart muscle tissue due to the loss of blood supply, not necessarily resulting in the death of the heart attack victim. Cardiac arrest is caused when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions. In cardiac arrest death results when the heart suddenly stops working properly. This may be caused by abnormal, or irregular, heart rhythms (called arrhythmias).”

It is unknown if Petty had heart disease or if he suffered a heart attack before going into cardiac arrest.

2. Petty Was Rushed to the Hospital & Put on Life Support

Soon after EMTs arrived at his home, they rushed Petty to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. Sources told TMZ that Petty was in critical condition and was immediately put on life support.

People are put on life support — also known as a ventilator that is used to help someone breathe — when their bodies are unable to keep oxygen flowing. During this time, a person’s vitals are monitored and their brain activity can also be checked.

TMZ confirmed that Petty was taken off a life support this morning as he hadn’t been showing any brain activity. The site confirms that the family has a “do not resuscitate” order on Petty, which was likely the reason that he was removed from the ventilator today.

“A DNR is a request not to have cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) if your heart stops or if you stop breathing. Unless given other instructions, hospital staff will try to help any patient whose heart has stopped or who has stopped breathing,” according to Family Doctor.

3. Petty Fell Ill Back in August & Had to Reschedule a Couple of Shows

Back in August, Petty was forced to cancel a couple of shows with the Heartbreakers due to laryngitis and bronchitis, according to Mercury News. However, he was able to recover and the shows that he missed were rescheduled.

“Tom is indeed feeling better & we want to reassure those of you planning to go the shows in NorCal this week that all systems are go,” read a tweet from his account. He went on to finish the 40th anniversary tour with the group last week. He played his very last show at the Hollywood Bowl late last Monday.

4. Petty Wanted to Go on Another Tour

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Petty talked about his plans after he wrapped with The Heartbreakers.

“I started talking about that the other day and got a loud, ‘Shut up!’ Every time I bring it up it hits a wall somewhere. But we’re done in August. After that, it’s not out of the question I’d get the box set together and take it on the road to theaters before the end of the year,” Petty told Rolling Stone.

5. Petty Is Married to Dana York & Has 2 Daughters From a Previous Marriage

Petty married his wife, Dana York, in 2001, and he has two daughters, Adria, 42, and Kim Petty, from his first marriage to Jane Benyo.

Petty first met York at one of his concerts in Texas. However, the two didn’t start dating until several years later. The two started dating in 1996 and eventually tied the knot in Las Vegas.

According to Rolling Stone, the two “were married on June 3 in Las Vegas, following the head Heartbreaker’s two sold-out shows at the Hard Rock Hotel on June 1st and 2nd. According to Petty’s rep, the musician, his bride and a few close family and friends remained in Sin City for their wedding on Sunday. Following the rather low-key ceremony (no, they were not married by an Elvis impersonator), the rather raucous party of twenty descended on Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Las Vegas to celebrate.”