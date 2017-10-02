Tom Petty’s Last Concert: Watch Videos From the Legendary Musician’s Final Show

YouTube

Less than one week before he entered cardiac arrest, Tom Petty played what may be his final show ever with his band in Los Angeles.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers took the stage at Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on September 25 and put an end to their extensive 53-date tour. It was the band’s longest tour since 2002, and it started in late April.

Like always, Petty ended the show with a resounding rendition of “American Girl.”

“Thank you so much!” Petty said after the final song. “Thank you, God bless ya! Goodnight!” He took a bow with his band mates, signed a few autographs and exited the stage.

Watch a video of the performance of the final song below:

Petty told Rolling Stone that before the tour started, he’d be “disappointed” if he were a fan and the band didn’t play “American Girl” or “Free Fallin’.”

“But I want to continue with the vibe we had at the (2013) theater shows where we represented plenty of popular songs, but also give the longtime fans some really deep stuff, and we can change the show as much as we want from night to night,” Petty said during the interview.

Here’s the setlist from the final show of his tour, according to Setlist.fm:

1. Rockin’ Around (With You)

2. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

3. You Don’t Know How It Feels

4. Forgotten Man

5. I Won’t Back Down

6. Free Fallin’

7. Breakdown

8. Don’t Come Around Here No More

9. It’s Good to Be King

10. Crawling Back to You

11. Wildflowers

12. Learning to Fly

13. Yer So Bad

14. I Should Have Known It

15. Refugee

16. Runnin’ Down a Dream

Encore:

17. You Wreck Me

18. American Girl

On Monday, TMZ reported that Petty, 66, was found unconscious and not breathing at his home in Malibu, California on one day prior. The news outlet said emergency personnel who rushed to the scene were unable to find a pulse, and his condition was critical from the moment he was found and transported to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. He was later taken off life support at the hospital.

TMZ reported a chaplain was called to Petty’s hospital room Monday afternoon, and the family has a “do not resuscitate order” on him.

Watch more performances from what could be his last-ever show in the videos recorded by fans below: