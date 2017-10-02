TRL MTV 1998 Revived into 2017 Total Request Live: Meet the Original Cast

MTV

Today at 3:30 p.m. ET/PT, MTV’s music video countdown show Total Request Live (TRL) will premiere its official revival show for 2017. The original program first made its debut in 1998 and had a decade-long run, which ended in 2008. Like the original program, TRL will feature new music videos and celebrity appearances. In addition, the hour-long program will air five days a week at 3:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Carson Daly made a name for himself as the first ever host of TRL, ending his reign in his position in 2003. And, after Daly stepped down as host, a list of VJs took turns hosting TRL until the three-hour series finale in 2008. VJ’s who hosted the show include Damien Fahey, Hilarie Burton, Vanessa Minnillo, Quddus, Jesse Camp, La La Vasquez, Hillarie Burton and Susie Castillo. Today, Vanessa Minnillo is known as Vanessa Lachey, as she is married to 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey. She is also a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, opposite pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

For TRL’s final countdown in 2008, they featured their top 10 music videos as the most iconic videos featured on their show over the years. Here’s the list:

1 – 1998 Britney Spears “…Baby One More Time”

2 – 2000 Eminem “The Real Slim Shady”

3 – 1999 Backstreet Boys “I Want It That Way”

4 – 2000 NSYNC “Bye Bye Bye”

5 – 2002 Christina Aguilera “Dirrty”

6 – 1999 Kid Rock “Bawitdaba”

7 – 2003 Beyoncé featuring Jay Z “Crazy in Love”

8 – 2004 Usher featuring Ludacris & Lil Jon

9 – 1999 Blink-182 “What’s My Age Again?”

10 – 2003 Outkast “Hey Ya!”

When it comes to the new revival of the show, there will be five rotating hosts for the cast. The hosts include rapper DC Young Fly, Chicago radio host Erik Zachary, Amy Pham, Tamara Dhia, and Lawrence Jackson. And, in addition to the hosts, there are social media correspondents, who include YouTubers Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna, Jaymes Skendarian and Gigi Gorgeous.

So, what’s the deal with the hosts of the original TRL? Well, we all know that Carson Daly is a staple as a talk show host, one of the faces of television on New Year’s Eve and he is the host of hit show The Voice. Jesse Camp was a wonderfully odd duck, who won the “Wanna Be a VJ” contest in 1998 and, in recent years, he confirmed to Page Six that he’s been sober since 2009. Damien Fahey basically took over for Carson Daly when Daly left the show and he remained a host until the series finale. Today, he writes for the show Family Guy, according to Glamour.

Former host LaLa Vazquez Anthony is a well-known face, as she is also one of Kim Kardashian-West’s best friends. She went on to become an author and to marry New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony. Hillarie Burton is another former host who has made it big. She actually was the winner of a contest that was supposed to be a single opportunity to interview celebrities on the red carpet for a one-time TRL segment. Fortunately, her segment was a success and she became a part of the show before starring on the TV show One Tree Hill. Today, she is a successful actress and is in a longtime relationship with fellow actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.