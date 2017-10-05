‘Van Helsing’ Season 2: Cast Spoilers

Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic vampire show, Van Helsing, is finally here.

Andrewa Ware has been added to the cast this year. Ware, who has dabbled in similar genres before acting in the CW’s iZombie and RL Stein’s The Haunting Hour, will be playing a resistance fighter on the new season. The actress recently dished to Hidden Remote, “Lucky is a resistance fighter who is prepared to risk her life fighting for humanity and of course I was very willing to support that. I had friends who had worked on the first season and they all had an incredible experience. As soon as I got the audition I revisited Season 1 and visualized myself existing in that world.”

So proud & excited to see my soul sister @AndreaWare kick vampire butt TOMORROW on @SYFYVanHelsing #VanHelsingS2 https://t.co/JI9ghRoR12 — Rhona Rees (@RhonaR) October 5, 2017

Rookie Blue’s Missy Peregrym has also joined the cast in the role of Scarlett Harker. According to Deadline, Peregrym’s character will be a series regular this season. The outlet describes Scarlett as “a woman with a mysterious past who might help turn the tide against the vampires.”

Peregrym, a Canadian actress, played the leading role of Haley Graham in the 2006 film Stick It. She’s held recurring roles on Heroes, Reaper, Cybergeddon, and Saving Hope, among others.

In a recent interview with Syfy.com, Neil LaBute (creator and showrunner) gave some big hints about what fans can expect this season:

We have a kind of big destination in mind for Season 2: Vanessa and a number of other people still have this notion of Denver as a place of safety. But like other shows that take place on the road, you’re waylaid by circumstance. The general recipe for us is you take two steps forward and one step back or sideways…and then, suddenly, four steps back, and then there’s new people, and so on. Either way we’re going to learn a lot more about all of the characters and come across some even darker forces that Vanessa will have to reckon with.

Characters similar to the bottom feeders may also pop up this season. LaBute says he believes the bottom feeders were a successful addition to the vampire family, and he and the writers “definitely want to create one-offs like the bottom feeders as well as groups that have maybe mutated into a different kind of vampire.”

Last season, Vanessa lost most of her crew members– Susan died, Flesh parted ways with her, and Sam became a vampire. What will happen to Vanessa this season? Will she take on the world alone? To answer that question, LaBute made a reference to Game of Thrones. “You accept that Jon Snow can come back in Game of Thrones; you’ve got a witch, of course you can bring him back! But when Colin Farrell came back after seemingly being shot to death in the second episode of True Detective Season 2, I felt a little cheated. But I think we’re staying true to the genre; you’ve got to push the boundaries a little bit to keep everyone on their toes. Even if people have lost characters that they liked, we hope they still enjoy the 13-part ride.”

Tune in to the season 2 premiere of Van Helsing on Syfy at 9pm ET/PT.