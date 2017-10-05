‘Van Helsing’ Season 2 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It on?

Tonight is the season 2 premiere of Van Helsing on Syfy at 9pm ET/PT.

The show is created and written by Neil LaBute (yes, the one who directed Death at a Funeral and wrote Reason to Be Pretty and Reasons to Be Happy), and follows an apocalyptic Earth overrun by vampires.

Based on the trailer for this season, the show won’t be shying away from blood and gore. Robin Hood actress Andrea Ware will also be joining the cast this season. Ware has dabbled in similar genres before– she guest-starred in the CW’s iZombie as well as RL Stein’s The Haunting Hour.

Speaking to Hidden Remote recently about her part on Van Helsing, Ware dished that her character, Lucky, is a resistance fighter prepared to put everything on the line to save the world. She adds on, “Lucky is a woman with integrity who answers to no one. She is a resistance fighter who is exceptionally brave and she respects others who share her courage, but not many do. Her primary goal is to eradicate the vampires by whatever means possible.”

Read on to find out when and where to watch the season 2 premiere tonight.

DATE: Thursday, October 5, 2017

TIME: 9pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: Syfy

PREMIERE TITLE: “Began Again”

CAST:

Kelly Overton as Vanessa Van Helsing

Jonathan Scarfe as Axel

Christopher Heyerdahl as Sam

David Cubitt as John

Vincent Gale as Flesh

Rukiya Bernard as Doc

Trezzo Mahoro as Mohamad

Tim Guinee as Ted

Laura Mennell as Rebecca

Paul Johansson as Dimitri

Aleks Paunovic as Julius

Hilary Jardine as Susan

SHOWRUNNER: Neil LaBute