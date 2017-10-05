‘Van Helsing’ Season 2 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It on?

Tonight is the season 2 premiere of Van Helsing on Syfy at 9pm ET/PT.
The show is created and written by Neil LaBute (yes, the one who directed Death at a Funeral and wrote Reason to Be Pretty and Reasons to Be Happy), and follows an apocalyptic Earth overrun by vampires.
Based on the trailer for this season, the show won’t be shying away from blood and gore. Robin Hood actress Andrea Ware will also be joining the cast this season. Ware has dabbled in similar genres before– she guest-starred in the CW’s iZombie as well as RL Stein’s The Haunting Hour.
Speaking to Hidden Remote recently about her part on Van Helsing, Ware dished that her character, Lucky, is a resistance fighter prepared to put everything on the line to save the world. She adds on, “Lucky is a woman with integrity who answers to no one. She is a resistance fighter who is exceptionally brave and she respects others who share her courage, but not many do. Her primary goal is to eradicate the vampires by whatever means possible.”
Read on to find out when and where to watch the season 2 premiere tonight.
DATE: Thursday, October 5, 2017
TIME: 9pm ET/PT
CHANNEL: Syfy
PREMIERE TITLE: “Began Again”
CAST:
Kelly Overton as Vanessa Van Helsing
Jonathan Scarfe as Axel
Christopher Heyerdahl as Sam
David Cubitt as John
Vincent Gale as Flesh
Rukiya Bernard as Doc
Trezzo Mahoro as Mohamad
Tim Guinee as Ted
Laura Mennell as Rebecca
Paul Johansson as Dimitri
Aleks Paunovic as Julius
Hilary Jardine as Susan
SHOWRUNNER: Neil LaBute
