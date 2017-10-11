WATCH: Eminem Attacks Donald Trump in Cypher at BET HipHop Awards

The BET HipHop Awards are known for their cyphers and rap segments. Tonight, Eminem returned with a cypher to end all cyphers and Donald Trump was his primary topic. Eminem used the opportunity to tear down Trump’s presidency and voice his concerns about Trump’s decision-making. From nuclear war, to athletes taking a knee, to his financial decisions, Eminem ripped the president to shreds. And, he couldn’t help but put up his middle fingers and end the cypher saying:

We love our country. We love our military. But we fucking hate Trump.

The cypher was taped on October 6, 2017.

In August 2017, Eminem voiced his distaste for Trump in the song “No Favors,” which is off rapper Big Sean’s “I Decided” album, according to CNN. In the song, Eminem raps:

I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando, Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a bitch. I’ll make his whole brand go under.

Eminem also crushed Trump in a freestyle titled “Campaign Speech”, in which Eminem lashed out, rapping about the election. In the freestyle, he stated:

But you should be afraid of this dang candidate, You say Trump don’t kiss ass like a puppet, ‘Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin’ and that’s what you wanted, A fuckin’ loose cannon who’s blunt with his hand on the button, Who doesn’t have to answer to no one.

BET also reported over the summer that Eminem led a “Fuck Trump” chant at a concert, after telling the crowd:

I don’t want to cause any controversy, so I won’t say no names. But, this motherfucker Donald Trump I can’t stand.

In response to Eminem’s cypher performance, Twitter has blown up with praise for the rapper. Check out some of the tweets below.

Eminem really just did THAT. Speaking out on the injustice and using his platform to spread equality 👏👏👏👏 legend #HipHopAwards — 🙌🏽1800-273-8255 (@CliffordObsess) October 11, 2017

This is why Eminem is, and always will be, without a shred of doubt, the Greatest of All Time. pic.twitter.com/jWPOPwvvIe — Raiders Packers SB52 (@c_power15) October 11, 2017

Salute @Eminem for that powerful work of art but more importantly the truth! #HipHopAwards — #ThatsFuFuToTheTuTu (@justvibezntidez) October 11, 2017

According to XXL Mag, Eminem is rumored to be dropping a new album in November 2017.