‘The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman’ Premiere: Time, Channel & Live Stream

“The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman,” a documentary series that follows Freeman as he travels the world and tells the extraordinary stories of the people he meets, begins on Wednesday, October 11.

Airing on the National Geographic Channel, the premiere starts at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. PT. If you can’t get to a TV or don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

DirecTV Now: “Live a Little” package

Sling TV: “Sling Blue” package

Both of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch Wednesday night’s premiere at no cost. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes:

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now has four different channels bundles, and the National Geographic Channel is included in all of them.

Here’s a complete rundown of “Live a Little,” which is the company’s most basic channel package:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here. There are also other package options that include 80, 100 or 120 channels

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; Free Roku Premiere if you prepay 2 months

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching National Geographic on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

The National Geographic Channel is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on three different devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate to National Geographic to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here