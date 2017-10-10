Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers: Full List of the Women Alleging Sexual Assault & Harassment

Getty

Multiple women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The accusations, which some in the entertainment industry say have been common knowledge for some time, were uncovered last week by multiple news outlets. The number of accusers continues to grow, as women who have had interactions with the award-winning producer over the years begin to tell their stories.

On October 8, because of the various reports of sexual harassment and assault, The Weinstein Company fired its co-founder. The company released a statement announcing his termination because of “new information about misconduct.”

On October 10, Weinstein’s spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister released a statement in response to the recent developments, saying he denies all of the allegations.

Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.

Here’s a list of women who have came forward publicly accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct:

Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow told The New York Times in an October 10 article that Weinstein tried to sexually assault her when she was 22-years old. She had been hired by Weinstein to be the lead actress in the adaptation of Emma when the encounter happened.

Paltrow said that Weinstein asked her to come to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting. But when she arrived, the producer placed his hands onto her and asked her to go to the bedroom for a massage.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she told The Times during an interview.

Paltrow said she refused his sexual advances and told her boyfriend at the time, Brad Pitt, about it. Pitt confirmed to The Times that he confronted Weinstein at a Hollywood premiere, telling him to never put his hands on her again. After the encounter, Weinstein allegedly warned Paltrow not to tell anyone else about the incident.

“I thought he was going to fire me,” she said.

Paltrow said she came forward with her allegations against Weinstein because: “We’re at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over. This way of treating women ends now.”

Angelina Jolie

Actress Angelina Jolie sent an email to The Times saying that she “had a bad experience” with Weinstein dating back to her youth.

Jolie said that as a result of the unwanted advances inside a hotel room, she elected to “never work with him again” and was sure to warn others about his behavior when they did, she said.

“This behavior towards women in any field, any country, is unacceptable,” she wrote in the email.

Ashley Judd

A New York Times article on the accusations against Weinstein leads with the story of actress Ashley Judd‘s experience with the producer.

The incident happened 20 years ago, Judd told The Times, and it was at the beginning of her career. She allegedly met Weinstein at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for what she expected to be a breakfast meeting.

When she got to the hotel, though, she said she was sent up to Weinstein’s room. As she walked in, Weinstein was allegedly in a bathrobe, and he asked her if she wanted a massage, or if she could watch him shower.

“How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?” Judd told The Times, adding that women in the entertainment industry had been talking about Weinstein’s misconduct “for a long time.”

Weinstein reportedly offered Judd a shoulder rub instead, but she declined before he asked her to pick out his clothing for the day from a nearby closet.

“I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask,” Judd said to The Times. “It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining.”

Lauren Sivan

Another accusation came from 39-year-old Lauren Sivan. She was an anchor on Long Island 12, a cable channel in New York at the time, and subsequently went on to work for Fox News Channel and KTLA. Sivan came forward with her story of Weinstein’s advances to Yashar Ali of The Huffington Post.

In Ali’s article, Sivan spoke of an incident 10 years ago where Weinstein masturbated in front of her.

Sivan said she went with others to Cipriani, a popular Italian restaurant in Manhattan, and met with Weinstein. After eating together, the group went to a Cuban-themed club/restaurant called Socialista. Weinstein was an investor in the business at the time, and the group congregated in the club area. At one point, Weinstein allegedly asked Sivan if she wanted to go on a tour of the restaurant. She “reluctantly agreed” and went downstairs alone with Weinstein, telling her friend to come check on her if she didn’t return in 10 minutes.

Once downstairs in the restaurant, Weinstein and Sivan made small talk as they walked into the kitchen. With the restaurant closed at the time,Weinstein leaned in for a kiss, Sivan told Ali. She said that she rejected the kiss, telling Weinstein that she had a serious boyfriend.

“Well, can you just stand there and shut up?” Weinstein allegedly asked Sivan.

Sivan said she was unable to get past Weinstein as he got exposed his genitals and started masturbating. She told Ali that she was in shock and wasn’t sure what to do or say, adding that the ordeal didn’t last too long.

Sivan said that Weinstein ejaculated into a potted plant nearby. When her friend came looking for her, she was halted by a security guard at first, but ended up getting to the lower level and greeted the pair as they left the kitchen.

The Weinstein Company and Weinstein’s former attorney, Lisa Bloom, didn’t provide comment to Ali for his story when requested.

Lucia Stroller-Evans

Lucia Evans (formerly Lucia Stroller) was an aspiring actress when she and Weinstein first met. She told The New Yorker‘s Ronan Farrow that she was approached by Weinstein at a New York City club in 2004. It was the summer before her senior year in college, and she gave Weinstein her number for networking purposes.

However, Weinstein allegedly used that number to call her late at night asking to meet. She told Farrow that she continuously declined but agreed to do readings during the day for a casting agency.

As she arrived at the casting agency, Evans said she was led into an office that had exercise equipment and food boxes on the floor. Weinstein was there alone, and she said, “The type of control he exerted, it was very real. Even just his presence was intimidating.”

Evans recalled to Farrow that Weinstein told her she’d be great in the TV show Project Runway, a show he was a producer on, if she would lose weight. She said suddenly, Weinstein proceeded to sexually assault her, allegedly forcing her to perform oral sex on him as she protested.

“I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,'” she told Farrow, adding that he overpowered her and she “gave up.” “I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him.”

Evans said she developed an eating disorder because of the alleged assault and “ruined several really good relationships” because of it. She and Weinstein made contact “occasionally” after that, she said.

Asia Argento

Italian-born actress Asia Argento worked with Weinstein in the crime drama B. Monkey, which was released in the U.S. in 1999. Argento told Farrow in The New Yorker article that Weinstein sexually assaulted her while they worked on the film.

Argento, 21-years old at the time, said she was just rising in the entertainment industry when one of Weinstein’s producers invited her to what she thought was a party organized by Miramax at a hotel on the French Riviera. But when she arrived, she realized there was no party, and the producer led her upstairs to Weinstein’s empty hotel room.

Once in the room, the producer left her alone with Weinstein, she told Farrow.

The conversation started with him giving praise for her past work, but things got out of hand quickly, she claims. Weinstein allegedly left the room and returned wearing only a robe and held a bottle of lotion in his hands, asking her to give him a massage. Argento “reluctantly agreed” to perform the massage, during which she claims he pulled her skirt up and performed oral sex on her, despite asking him to stop.

“It wouldn’t stop, it was a nightmare,” she told Farrow emotionally. She said that she was the one who felt guilty because of the incident, especially because she didn’t fight him off.

In the months that followed, Weinstein continued to contact Argento, offering “expensive gifts.” Eventually, the two formed a relationship and often went out for dinners and had consensual sex “multiple times over the course of the next five years.”

Argento told Farrow that she felt she had to have sex with Weinstein or he would “ruin her career.”

In 2000, Argento wrote, directed and acted the movie Scarlet Diva. In one scene, her character is approached by a large producer in a hotel room, asking her for a massage and subsequently assaulting her. She said that after the film’s release, she was approached by multiple women who recalled similar encounters with Weinstein.

Miro Sorvino

Actress Mira Sorvino has been in numerous Weinstein films over the years and told Farrow that the producer sexually harassed her multiple times, once trying to coerce her into a sexual relationship.

The relationship between the two started in 1995, and similar to other accusers, she found herself alone with Weinstein inside a hotel room. Sorvino said that Weinstein massaged her shoulders, making her “very uncomfortable” before he tried to get more physical with her.

Weinstein was married to former assistant Eve Chilton at the time, and Sorvino said she claimed she couldn’t have a relationship with a married man because it was against her religion. Regardless, Sorvino told Farrow that Weinstein called her after a few weeks late in the evening, offering to meet up at a diner. Instead, he told her that he was coming over to her apartment before handing up.

Sorvino said she called a male friend and asked him to come over and pose as her boyfriend, but he didn’t make it by the time Weinstein was at her front door. She told him her new boyfriend was on his way, and Weinstein left.

Another encounter between the two involved Weinstein masturbating in front of her, she told Farrow. She said that she never came forward with the accusations because Weinstein was instrumental in her career, and she felt “afraid and intimidated” that publicly revealing the incidents would have a negative impact.

Ambra Battilana Gutierre

Farrow uncovered a New York Police Department recording from a 2015 sting after Filipina-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez filed a report after Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulter her.

In the recording, Weinstein tells Gutierrez in the hallway of the Tribeca Grand Hotel that he was going to take a shower in his hotel room while she sits and watches. Gutierrez continuously says she didn’t want to and adds, “Yesterday was kind of aggressive for me.”

During that incident, according to The New Yorker, Gutierrez told police that Weinstein sat with her in his office with her modeling portfolio. Suddenly, he started touching her breasts and “lunged at her.” At one point, Weinstein allegedly tried to put his hand up her skirt while she continuously said no. He finally stopped and told her that his assistant would give her tickets to a Broadway play he was producing for that evening, Farrow’s article in The New Yorker said. But instead of going to the show, Gutierrez went to police and reported the assault.

In the sting recording from the following day, Weinstein tells Gutierrez not to embarrass him at the hotel, and he vows to “never see” her again after the incident.

“I’m not going to do anything, I swear on my children, please come in,” Weinstein says, ordering her to come into the room to watch him bathe. “On everything, I’m a famous guy. Please come in now for one minute.”

“Yesterday you touched by breasts,” Gutierrez says at one point, with Weinstein replying that he’s “used to that.”

Listen to the shocking audio below:

The sting was reportedly set up by NYPD when Weinstein called Gutierrez hours after the alleged sexual assault, sounding frustrated that she didn’t end up coming to the Broadway play. The plan was for Gutierrez to meet with Weinstein the next day, agreeing to attend the play while wearing a wire in an effort to get a confession from him.

The two ended up meeting at a hotel bar, and Weinstein allegedly invited her up to his hotel room. In the hallway outside of his room, Gutierrez said no to going in and watching him shower. They get as far as outside of his room before she refuses to go any further. Eventually, Weinstein agrees to let her go on her way, but not before he pleads with her.

Weinstein was never charged in the incident, but would have likely faced third-degree sexual abuse. The reason police never charged Weinstein, according to The New Yorker, was because background information about Gutierrez’s past came out in tabloids shortly after, and it included past sexual assault allegations where she ended up declining to cooperate with prosecutors. After about two weeks of investigating her allegations against Weinstein, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office declined to file charges.

A statement released from the D.A.’s office back in 2015 said that the case was “taken seriously from the outset” and was “thoroughly” investigated.

This case was taken seriously from the outset, with a thorough investigation conducted by our Sex Crimes Unit. After analyzing the available evidence, including multiple interviews with both parties, a criminal charge is not supported.

Gutierrez declined to comment in The New Yorker story, but a source told Farrow that the two parties settled and she signed a “highly restrictive nondisclosure agreement.”

Emily Nestor

Another accusation came from a former temporary employee of Weinsteins, Emily Nestor. She worked at the front desk for Weinstein’s production company and told The Times that he tried to make sexual advances on her after working for just one day at the company.

Nestor told colleagues that the incident happened in 2014, and Weinstein offered that if she accepted his advances, he would “boost her career.”

Nestor was a law and business school student at the time and accepted an invitation for breakfast from Weinstein at the Peninsula. She accepted because she “did not want to miss an opportunity,” she told co-workers. But as she arrived, she found Weinstein alone in his hotel room.

A memo at The Weinstein Company noted that Nestor claims her boss was “very persistent” even though she refused his advances for over one hour.

“She was disappointed that he met with her and did not seem to be interested in her résumé or skill set,” the document obtained by The Times said.

Nestor never formally brought the encounter to human resources, but had told other company employees about it.

Emma de Caunes

French-born actress Emma de Caunes met Weinstein in 2010 at a party at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The two exchanged conversation and contact information, and Weinstein asked her to lunch in Paris a few months later, she told Farrow.

At the lunch meeting, De Caunes said Weinstein offered her a role in an upcoming film “with a prominent director.” She said that Weinstein invited her to his hotel room because he couldn’t remember the film’s title, but had the book of it back at the hotel.

Once she arrived at the room with Weinstein, she said that she got a phone call from a friend and saw him head into the bathroom. As she hung up the phone, De Caunes heard the shower running and suddenly Weinstein walked out naked with an erection.

“What are you doing?” De Caunes told Farrow she asked.

Weinstein told her to lay on the bed, adding that many others women had done it before, De Caunes said. She refused to do so, leaving the room and heading down to the lobby, where she sat physically shaking for a number of minutes, she said. Weinstein continuously called de Caunes and offered her gifts in the hours that followed.

Rosanna Arquette

Actress Rosanna Arquette told Farrow that she had similar encounter with Weinstein during the early 1990s. She said that she was meeting Weinstein for dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where she intended to pick up a new film script.

Once she arrived at the hotel, Arquette said that she was told to go upstairs to Weinstein’s hotel room. When she arrived, Weinstein was in a robe and said he needed a massage, grabbing her hand and putting it onto his neck.

Arquette said she pulled her hand away, but he grabbed it again and put it near his visibly-erect penis.

“My heart was really racing,” the actress told Farrow, adding that she refused. “I was in a fight-or-flight moment.”

After her refusal, Weinstein allegedly told Arquette that her career would suffer as a result, and she believes she lost out on numerous roles because of it.

Jessica Barth

Another actress, Jessica Barth, recalls a similar encounter with Weinstein after meeting him at a 2011 Golden Globes party. She told Farrow that he invited her to a business meeting at the Peninsula.

When Barth arrived to his room, she said Weinstein told her he just wanted to talk about “career stuff.” But he ordered champagne and sushi from room service, and she claims he demanded a naked massage in bed while offering to cast her in a film at the same time.

Barth said she refused and moved toward the door, but Weinstein “lashed out,” telling her that she needed to “lose weight” to compete with other actresses.