Harvey Weinstein Suicidal Threat: Police Response Reported at Daughter’s Home

Getty

US film producer Harvey Weinstein poses during a photocall as he arrives to attend the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France, on May 23.

Less than one week after bombshell media reports of dozens of women coming forward claiming sexual assault allegations, police responded to a report that Harvey Weinstein was suicidal.

According to a TMZ report, no suicidal statements were made, but a “heated argument” erupted between Weinstein and his daughter Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources told the news outlet that the Hollywood producer was at his 22-year-old daughter Lily’s home when an argument between the two went outside and onto the street.

“You’re making it worse,” sources said Harvey yelled at his daughter, before flagging down a vehicle and begging for a ride.

Eventually, Lily convinced Weinstein to go back into the home, but Los Angeles Police officers showed up at the home around 10:30 a.m. local time due to a call from someone saying he was “suicidal and depressed.” When cops arrived, TMZ reported that Weinstein had left the home.

The new development comes after multiple women in the entertainment industry have come forward to media outlets with stories of sexual assault and harassment by Weinstein. Many of them involve much of the same context, with them being invited up to Weinstein’s hotel room where he greeted the women in only a robe.

On a few occasions, Weinstein allegedly asked women to give him massages or watch him shower.

Read below for a list of the accusers and their reported encounters with Weinstein.

