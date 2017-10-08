When Is ‘Hocus Pocus’ on TV 2017?

Disney

Once October 1 rolls around, people all over the country start wondering when Hocus Pocus is going to be on television. The popular Disney film, which was released in 1993, has become a Halloween staple, and people look forward to watching the Salem-Massachusetts-based tale each and every year.

According to TV Guide, there are three scheduled airings of Hocus Pocus in 2017. The three following showings will be on Freeform, the Disney–ABC Television Group that was previously known as ABC Family.

Thursday, October 19, at 8:50 p.m. Eastern.

Friday, October 20, at 6:20 p.m. Eastern.

Saturday, October 22, at 12:10 a.m. Eastern.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, there will also be a 24-hour marathon of the film on Freeform on Halloween day (October 31). The film is also available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Hocus Pocus tells the story of three witch sisters, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson (played by Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi, respectively) who are brought back to life when a “virgin” lights the black flame candle. Said “virgin,” whose name is Max (played by actor Omri Katz) works with his little sister, Dani (Thora Birch), his new friend Allison (Vinessa Shaw), and a black cat named Binx, to end the witches’ reign.

“300 years have passed since the Sanderson sisters were executed for practicing dark witchcraft. Returning to life thanks to a combination of a spell spoken before their demise and the accidental actions of Max, the new-kid-in-town, the sisters have but one night to secure their continuing existence.”

In recent weeks, it was confirmed that a Hocus Pocus remake is in the works.

“The new movie – being written by Scarlett Lacey – is still in development, with original producer David Kirschner signed on,” People Magazine reported. The main original cast will not be a part of the remake, which is scheduled to air as a Disney Channel movie some time in the near future.

The news was met by mixed reactions, but the majority of people seem unhappy with the idea of a new film.

Disney channel is rebooting Remaking "hocus pocus" good luck finding an actor that can fill the shoes of @BetteMidler #classic #disney — Brad (@BRADKREATIVE) September 28, 2017

Unless Winifred Sanderson is being played by RuPaul, I will not be watching this Hocus Pocus remake. — Theatre Critic Trump (@TrumpMusicals) September 28, 2017