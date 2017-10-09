When Is Szechuan Sauce Returning to McDonald’s?

Adult Swim

We’ve got good news. It looks like McDonald’s realized their big blunder when it came to the Szechuan Sauce, and now they’re bringing more back. A lot more.

But exactly when is the Szechuan sauce coming?

So far, all we know is that the beloved Szechuan sauce will be returning “this winter.”

Since it’s already October, it probably won’t be that far away. And it looks like any fan will be able to get the sauce at any McDonald’s. They’ll have much larger batches and they won’t be limited to just a select few restaurants.

You’ve got to wonder how fans are feeling who just shelled out hundreds of dollars on eBay in the last 24 hours to get the coveted sauce. (More than likely, some of those sales that haven’t gone through yet are going to end up being canceled.)

Here’s McDonald’s official message:

The store announced on social media that they were “truly humbled” by the passion and energy people showed to welcome back the Szechuan Sauce, even just for a day.

Between the costumes, the memes and the cross-state travel, you, the fans, showed us what you got. And our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand. Not cool. We agree. So we’re gonna make this right. In the last 24 hours, we’ve worked to open any portal necessary. And it worked. Szechuan Sauce is coming back once again this winter. And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bring more — a lot more — so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s. We plan to make this right. You’re some of the best fans in this, or any, dimension…and we plan to deliver on that promise as soon as possible. Stay tuned.”

This was in response to a big negative reaction from fans, after it was discovered that only about 200 McDonald’s restaurants were carrying Szechuan sauce, and among those, most only received about 20 packets each. Fans stood in line for hours, by the hundreds, only to end up not getting any sauce.

Well, McDonald’s is fixing the issue now.

(But here’s a pro tip: If you don’t want to wait until this winter, a Redditor created a copycat recipe after tasting the Szechuan sauce himself. You can find the recipe here.)

But you’ve got to wonder if this first run was more of a test run to see the level of interest. Maybe they kept the supplies low purposefully, and now that they know the interest is there, they’re going to make a lot more.

Whatever the motivation, fans are likely thrilled to be getting the szechuan sauce back very soon.

