Which States Aren’t Selling McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce?

McDonald’s Szechuan sauce locations are so limited, only about 200 stores are even carrying it today — and that’s throughout the entire nation. And nine states aren’t carrying the sauce at all.

Which states aren’t carrying the Szechuan sauce?

Nine states aren’t participating today:

Oklahoma

Alaska

Hawaii

Idaho

Maine

Mississippi (They’re offering posters and stickers, but not the sauce)

Montana

South Dakota (Also offering posters and stickers, but not the sauce)

Vermont

It’s not clear why they aren’t participating. For some reason, McDonald’s has very limited supplies (and limited to the point that many locations only have 20 packets each.) Maybe there simply weren’t enough in stock to go around, and some states had to be left out.

Rick and Morty fans in those states aren’t too happy though.

Is Alaska not participating in the McDonald’s oct. 7th Szechuan sauce giveaway? pic.twitter.com/16EPyTP6QQ — steph ✨ (@Chabelainc) October 7, 2017

@JustinRoiland We have quite the problem. According to the McDonald’s website their won’t be any Szechuan sauce in Oklahoma. Help us out man — Jake (@Elitekiller1904) October 3, 2017

@McDonalds How many retweets to get Szechuan sauce to Oklahoma? — BlackJesus (@YoungSevin) October 5, 2017

yo @McDonalds i dont see hawaii on your list of places that is getting szechuan sauce? What up wit dat? #SzechuanSauce #Hawaii #808 pic.twitter.com/Qfruz5AIwF — Dayne Quartero (@XaeydnQuartero) October 3, 2017

It’s unclear why so few stores are selling the sauce. But fans who can try it are excited about the possibility of tasting that sweet, sweet Szechuan sauce. Especially considering how much Rick of Rick and Morty was obsessed with it in Episode 1 of Season 3.

This all got started when Rick and Morty‘s Season 3 premiere was released unexpectedly on April Fool’s. The end of the episode featured Rick telling Morty that he was doing everything pretty much because he wanted to taste that Szechuan sauce again.

And I’ll go and I’ll find some more of that Mulan Szechuan teriyaki dipping sauce Morty, because that’s what this is all about, Morty, that’s my one-armed man. I’m not driven by avenging my dead family, Morty, that was fake. I’m driven by finding that McNugget sauce. I want that Mulan McNugget sauce, Morty, that’s my series arc, Morty. If it takes nine seasons, I want my McNugget dipping sauce Szechuan sauce, Morty. That’s what’s going to take us all the way to the end, Morty. Season, nine more seasons Morty, nine more seasons until I get that dipping Szechuan sauce…”

Szechuan sauce was only around for a limited time. It was part of a Mulan promotion from McDonald’s in 1998.