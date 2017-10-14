Who Is Hosting ‘SNL’ Tonight? 10/14/2017

Who Is Hosting SNL Tonight, snl host 10/14/2017, snl host october 14, who is hosting snl Getty

Kumail Nanjiani attends the red carpet for Variety's 10 Actors To Watch photo call at Nick & Toni's during Hamptons International Film Festival 2017.

Tonight, Kumail Nanjiana (“The Big Sick”) will be hosting SNL for the first time. This evening’s musical guest will be Pink.

Nanjiana, 39, is a Pakistani-American stand-up comedian, best known for being a main cast member on HBO’s Silicon Valley. He also starred in TNT’s Franklin & Bash.

Nanjiani was part of the summer romantic comedy film The Big Sick, which had its world premiere at Sundance on January 20, 2017. The movie was made on a budget of $5 million, and grossed $52 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing independent films of 2017.

Pink’s new album, Beautiful Trauma, came out just yesterday. The album is her seventh one– and the first in five years.

Many exciting guests will be hosting and performing on SNL this year, which marks its 43rd season. Gal Gadot hosted one episode with musical guest Sam Smith earlier this year, while Ryan Gosling and Jay Z were part of the season premiere.

