Who Is Hosting ‘SNL’ Tonight? 10/14/2017

Tonight, Kumail Nanjiana (“The Big Sick”) will be hosting SNL for the first time. This evening’s musical guest will be Pink.
Nanjiana, 39, is a Pakistani-American stand-up comedian, best known for being a main cast member on HBO’s Silicon Valley. He also starred in TNT’s Franklin & Bash.
Nanjiani was part of the summer romantic comedy film The Big Sick, which had its world premiere at Sundance on January 20, 2017. The movie was made on a budget of $5 million, and grossed $52 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing independent films of 2017.
Pink’s new album, Beautiful Trauma, came out just yesterday. The album is her seventh one– and the first in five years.
Many exciting guests will be hosting and performing on SNL this year, which marks its 43rd season. Gal Gadot hosted one episode with musical guest Sam Smith earlier this year, while Ryan Gosling and Jay Z were part of the season premiere.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
1 Comment
Hi P!nk!… in my pipedream of the greatest movie ever made (with one of the biggest Hollywood casts of any film ever made), you play a nurse in a major children’s hospital in Washington, DC!… and at which, you host (as a volunteer Disc Jockey!… along with a number of the hospital’s medical staff… e.g, Chris Tucker, Susan Sarandon, Patricia Clarkson, Owen Wilson, and et cetera) a children’s party within the hospital’s cafeteria! A children’s party to beat all children’s parties! Here’s a music score from this joyous event!…
.
.
Please!… no emails!… Jesus is Lord!