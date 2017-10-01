‘Wisdom of the Crowd’ Release Date, Time & Channel

Photo: Diyah Pera ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

New TV show Wisdom of the Crowd is released tonight, airing on CBS. Check out all the details on what time the show airs, cast members, the show’s plot and more information below.

PREMIERE DATE: October 1, 2017

PREMIERE TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

REGULAR TIME SLOT: 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT, Sundays

TV CHANNEL: CBS – Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also click here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the show online via live stream.

CAST:

Jeremy Piven as Jeffrey Tanner

Richard T. Jones as Detective Cavanaugh

Blake Lee as Josh

Natalia Tena as Sara

Monica Potter as Alex

Jake Matthews as Tariq

RECURRING & GUEST CAST:

Malachi Weir (Mike Leigh)

Ion Overman (Elena Ruiz)

Abigail Cowen (Mia Tanner)

Ramses Jimenez (Carlos Ochoa)

Jai Rodriguez (David Silva)

Tobias Forrest (Will Marfield)

Michael Drayer (Ryan Booth)

Wyntergrace Williams (Lori Meyers)

Russell Richardson (Eli Reddick)

Napiera Groves (Camille Reddick)

Malakai James (Antoine Reddick)

Fabrizio Guido (Finn Radnor)

Patrick Robert Smith (Robert Heaton)

Seth Coltan (Wayne)

Rosemary Dominguez (Maria Ochoa)

Jake Johnson (Warren)

Andrew Thacher (Warren’s Father)

Shay Ali (Reporter #1)

Jordan L. Jones (Darius)

OFFICIAL CBS SYNOPSIS: A drama about a visionary tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder, and revolutionize crime solving in the process. Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, Silicon Valley entrepreneur Jeffrey Tanner, develops “Sophe,” an online platform for publicly shared information he’s certain will find his daughter’s killer. To assist him, Tanner recruits Det. Tommy Cavanaugh, the original cop who investigated the murder but was unceremoniously forced off the case. Working with them is Sara Morton, a brilliant engineer whose relationship with Tanner goes beyond professional; Josh Novak, a talented, nerdy-cool head programmer; and Tariq Bakari, a tech genius and expert hacker with issues adhering to the rules. Concerned with Tanner’s obsession is his successful ex-wife, Congresswoman Alex Hale, with whom he shares an unbreakable bond over their shared grief. As Tanner taps into the “wisdom of the crowd,” his unexpected success fuels his determination to solve even more cases than just the one that’s personal to him.

EPISODE 1 OFFICIAL TITLE & SYNOPSIS: “Pilot” – Visionary tech innovator Jeffrey Tanner creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing platform to solve his daughter’s murder, and revolutionize crime solving in the process, on the series premiere of the new drama.

EPISODE 2 OFFICIAL TITLE & SYNOPSIS: “In The Wild” – A user of Sophe, the cutting-edge crowdsourcing platform, uploads new footage of Jeffrey Tanner’s daughter, Mia, being strong-armed by an unknown man five months prior to her murder. Also, Tanner enlists Sophe to help with Cavanaugh’s case of a missing teenager.