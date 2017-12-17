‘A Christmas Story Live’ Time & Channel

Photo Credit: Jordin Althaus - FOX

Tonight is the musical adaptation of the classic holiday movie A Christmas Story. On the FOX network, A Christmas Story Live will broadcast live on the east coast at 7 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. CT. West-coasters will also watch the production at 7 p.m. PT, but will be on a time delay. The show features a star-studded cast and it is based on the 2012 musical version of the original 1983 film. The only main change is a couple new musical numbers included. For example, there is a Hanukkah number delivered by former SNL star Ana Gasteyer, who plays Mrs. Schwartz, the mother of main character Ralphie’s friend.

The main cast list for the production reads: Maya Rudolph as Mrs. Parker, Matthew Broderick as the Narrator aka Adult Ralphie, Chris Diamantopoulos as Mr. Parker, Andy Walken as Ralphie Parker, Jane Krakowski as Miss Shields, Ana Gasteyer as Mrs. Schwartz, David Alan Grier as Santa Claus, Ken Jeong as a Christmas Tree Salesman and Restaurant Owner, and the boy band PRETTYMUCH as the Hohman Indiana carolers. Mark Platt is the executive producer of the show and he previously produced Grease: Live as well. He is an Academy Award nominee, having been honored for his work on La La Land and Bridge of Spies. According to his official FOX bio for this project, Platt is described as this:

Platt has developed some of the most successful film, theater and television projects of the last 30 years. His film resume also includes such titles as Legally Blonde, Into the Woods, Drive, Rachel Getting Married, Scott Pilgrim and Wanted. A former film executive, Platt served as president of production for three movie studios, where he oversaw box office and critical successes, including Philadelphia, Rudy, As Good As It Gets, Sleepless in Seattle, Jerry Maguire and The Silence of the Lambs.

For those hoping to watch the show tonight, but don't use a television, there are still options. If you don't have cable or can't get to a TV, you can watch Fox online, on your phone or on another streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV or Roku via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight's show for free if you're in a select market.

Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins are the writers for A Christmas Story Live and talked to Entertainment Weekly about how they worked to make sure they delivered the iconic scenes from the original movie that fans love. Cary explained, “This is about adding on to people’s memories, which is a little different. This is an additive experience, not a replacement experience. Coming up with ways to honor people’s love for something and give them new things to love is a great Christmas thing to do.” Tolins then added, “We basically kept everything that’s iconic, and then we have room for more.”