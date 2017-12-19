Adrienne Maloof Still Dating Younger Boyfriend Jacob Busch

Beautiful evening for a wonderful cause @brentshapiroorg A post shared by Adrienne Maloof (@adriennemaloof) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Adrienne Maloof and Jacob Busch started dating in 2013, according to Bustle, and Busch is 28 years younger than the former Housewife. And, though Maloof has built a major empire for herself, Busch comes from a great deal of wealth as well. Jacob Busch is part of the Anheuser-Busch beer empire. Maloof and her younger beau actually broke up in 2015, but later rekindled their romance, as reported by the Daily Mail.

As recent as 5 days ago, Maloof and her man were photographed at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. In an Instagram post about the visit, Maloof wrote, “Spent the day giving back to @childrensla and what a beautiful day to put smiles on these children’s faces. Give back this season by donating to children’s hospital, so they can have a happy holiday and Merry Christmas.” Maloof and her family have been dealing with a lot of stress lately, having to evacuate their home because of the wild fires spreading across California. Fortunately, Maloof and her kids have been able to return to their home, which was not harmed in the fires. As the fires continue to spread, Maloof’s beau Busch has also voiced his concern on his own Instagram account, writing, “These devastating natural disasters happening around our nation are tragic! The fires in Napa, Sonoma and surrounding territories have left an impact that has changed life and land dramatically! I pray for all who have been affected by these fires and other disasters! I pray for unity and love for our country. Our local firefighters have risked their lives to save others. Sons beer has given and will be giving more to our firefighters and other local law enforcement. Thank you everyone who has helped in anyway!”

When Maloof was a full-time cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was married to Dr. Paul Nassif, who stars on the show Botched. The two were married for ten years and had three kids together – Christian, Colin and Gavin. Though the two have divorced and gone their separate ways, they appear to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship. Maloof have a bunch of photos that still include her ex as they spend time with their kids at events and for birthdays. See a photo of Maloof and Nassif hanging out with their son Gavin for his birthday below.

This past September 2017, Jacob Busch talked with The Daily Dish about how he originally met Maloof and why their relationship works, explaining that, “I think it’s a mixture [of] where our families came from. The Maloof family made their money in Coors, beer; and my last name we created Anheuser-Busch back in 1876. And I feel like it’s the people above us that kind of connected us together … We met here four-and-a-half years ago by coincidence. I asked someone for her to approach me. I said ‘I don’t know who she is, but she’s beautiful. Just get her on my arm real quick. And after that, it was all history.” When Busch talked about meeting Maloof “here,” he was referring to the Annual Brent Shapiro Foundation For Alcohol And Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular.