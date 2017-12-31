Anderson Cooper New Year’s Eve Live Streaming: How to Watch CNN Online

CNN

For years, Anderson Cooper has been hosting the New Year’s Eve special on CNN with Kathy Griffin. But, after Griffin posted a highly controversial photo of herself holding a fake, bloody head of President Donald Trump, the network decided to end their relationship with Griffin. And, Vanity Fair reports that the scandal ended Griffin’s longtime friendship with Cooper as well. In an interview with The Cut, Griffin revealed that her 17-year-long friendship with Cooper greatly suffered after Cooper tweeted the following message to followers in response to Griffin’s Trump blunder: “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.” Though Griffin said that Cooper did not directly check on her, Cooper did tell Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live over the summer that, “Yeah, we’re still friends, and look I said what I said about — I didn’t think what she said was appropriate, but I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back.”

Speaking of Andy Cohen, he is the new co-host for CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with Cooper. And, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV and you want to watch the special, you can watch CNN online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

DirecTV Now: CNN is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: CNN is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages, which costs $20 or $25 per month, respectively. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

PlayStation Vue: CNN is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $40 to $75 per month. It comes with a free 5-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app

Currently, former co-host Kathy Griffin and new host Andy Cohen are in a public feud. After Cohen quipped to TMZ that he didn’t know Griffin in October 2017, Griffin fired back on Twitter, writing, “Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic.” Griffin also alleged that Cohen asked her if she wanted to do cocaine before appearing on his show, as reported by People.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are longtime friends and in anticipation of their New Year’s Eve collaboration, Cooper released the follow statement, “Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year’s Eve? It is going to be a blast. I’ve been friends with Anderson for 25 years. We’ve traveled the world together and performed in 30-plus cities with AC2 and it’s all led to this one huge night!”