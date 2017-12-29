‘Black Mirror’ Crocodile Ending Explained: Here’s What Happened

Netlfix

Black Mirror hits a homerun with the new Crocodile episode from Season 4. Crocodile is the third episode in the lineup, and it may be one of the darkest episodes of the entire series. The ending, however, has left some fans with some questions, which we will attempt to explain below. This post will have MAJOR spoilers for Crocodile from Season 4 and spoilers for previous seasons, so don’t read on unless you’ve already seen the episode.

At the end of the episode, everything comes full circle and Mia becomes the monster, the person that years earlier she never wanted to be. And it’s all because she did a favor for a friend (albeit, a favor she really shouldn’t have been doing in the first place.) When she realizes Shazza saw her memories of the murder after using the corroborator device, Mia panics, kidnaps Shazza , and kills her. She then kills the only person who knew where Shazza was, Shazza’s husband, and ultimately kills Shazza’s baby too.

Shazza’s baby saw Mia in the house, and thus could have been a witness alerting the police to Mia’s involvement in the murder. But Mia missed another key witness: the guinea pig. It’s not clear how they could trigger the guinea pig’s memories, since they can’t actually talk to the pet about what happened. But the police likely played sounds and put scents near the guinea pig that they hoped would trigger the memory. And it worked. The guinea pig couldn’t explain what it was seeing, but the police could still read the memories and see Mia in the guinea pig’s mind.

If some of this sounds familiar, it’s because a memory-recording device was also used in The Entire History of You. But in that episode, the device was implanted and recorded everything the person saw. That device recorded what happened perfectly and there was no room for error. In contrast, memories in this episode are tricky and aren’t completely accurate. So legally, it’s unclear just how heavily they can rely on the guinea pig’s memory. But they can likely now use that as enough probable cause to read Mia’s memory (again) and see exactly what she did.

Mia’s life is over. If we are to believe that some of these episodes take place in the same universe, then perhaps Mia will be facing a White Bear type of punishment after this. Child killers likely won’t get off easy. We have to assume that the ratings of Nosedive don’t exist in this timeline, or should would be downvoted so much that she likely wouldn’t be able to do much of anything ever again, even if she were ever released from prison. But the chances that she might end up at a White Bear camp; well that depends on the timeline.

What did you think of this episode? Let us know in the comments below.