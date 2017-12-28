‘Black Mirror’ Season 4 Countdown Timer to the Netflix Dec. 29 Release

Netflix

On December 29 at exactly 3 a.m. Eastern, Black Mirror Season 4 will be released on Netflix (provided that Netflix sticks with its pattern and releases the series at the same time it releases all other Netflix Original series.) All six episodes will be available at once. But sometimes, knowing the release time just isn’t enough. You’ll also want a countdown so you can hype the release of your favorite series as much as possible. Maybe you’ll put the countdown on your TV screen or your computer, throw a party, and let your friends countdown to the air date with you. Well, we’re here to help.

Thanks to Netflix’s granting me early access to the season, I can assuredly say to you that this season is definitely worth the wait. Some of the episodes, in my opinion, rank among the best of all time for Black Mirror. Don’t listen to the negative critiques you’re seeing on other media. This season is phenomenal. Black Museum may rank right up there with White Christmas. And USS Callister doesn’t just satisfy the Star Trek fan (and The Orville fan), but it also gives you a lot to think about when the episode ends.

In the meantime, you’ll want to watch the season as soon as it’s available. One of the best countdowns has been created by YourCoutdown.to (it’s right here.) This may be the most aesthetically pleasing countdown. You can also access it by clicking on my Facebook page below. Sadly, the Facebook share that you use from their website doesn’t automatically count down too, but it will take you to the page that does. (If you want to follow all the stories I’ll be writing about Black Mirror — and I am really digging into this season — just click on my name in the share below and like my Facebook page, where I’ll be sharing links to all my upcoming stories.) The time you see below was accurate at the moment I shared the countdown. Click on the link to see the most accurate timer:

The timing of the new release is perfect. We’re coming down from a Christmas holiday high (or a low, depending on your personal situation.) Either way, no one’s truly ready to face the real world yet. So Black Mirror‘s timing is perfect. It’s a new escape, and we’ll be analyzing these episodes for months. If you’re interested in a different Black Mirror countdown timer, you can find one on Timee.io here. This one’s really simple and just has a text countdown based on your location, along with a few different time zones. The countdown is done in Hours:Minutes:Seconds. Do you see another timer you like better than these two? Let us know in the comments below.

This season, Black Mirror will have the following episodes: 1.) USS Callister; 2.) ArkAngel; 3.) Crocodile; 4.) Hang the DJ; 5.) Metalhead; and 6.) Black Museum. They’re all phenomenal, and they’ll all leave you thinking and talking with your friends as soon as you see them. Here’s a preview of Black Mirror, while you’re waiting: