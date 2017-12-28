What Time Will ‘Black Mirror’ Season 4 Be Released on Netflix? [Times Around the World]

Netflix

Netflix is finally bringing Black Mirror back for Season 4, and fans can’t wait to see what’s happening next in this very dark anthology. The series will be released all at once, just in time for you to binge all the episodes before the New Year begins, on Friday, December 29. But exactly what time should you start looking for the newest season of Black Mirror? Historically, Netflix shows become available at 3 a.m. Eastern on the release date, and the series is released simultaneously in its entirety around the world. But sometimes Netflix throws a curveball and releases a series a little later than that, such as when it released Season 3 of House of Cards at 6 a.m. Eastern. However, that season was outside the norm. In May, Netflix in Australia and New Zealand tweeted that Netflix originals will always be released at midnight Pacific and simultaneously around the world. No one gets to see Netflix original shows early depending on where they live. Everyone can start watching at the same time.

…apparently @NetflixANZ suffer from Incorrect Time Difference-itis like our good friends at @NintendoAUNZ. They just shouldn't put dates. pic.twitter.com/ak0YvfjK0Q — Aaron (@MrAaronVenn) May 19, 2017

So if you’re counting the hours until Netflix’s new season is released, you won’t have to count much longer. If Netflix holds true to its release times from its past series, then you can expect Black Mirror to release on Friday, December 29 at the following times all around the world, including different U.S. time zones:

In the U.S. (December 29):

12 a.m. Pacific

1 a.m. Mountain

2 a.m. Central

3 a.m. Eastern

10 p.m. Honolulu (December 28)

11 p.m. Alaska (December 28)

Additional Times Outside the U.S. (December 29):



5 p.m. Queensland

6 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:30 p.m. South Australia

4:30 p.m. Northern Territory

3 p.m. Western Australia

8 p.m. New Zealand

7 a.m. GMT

9 a.m. Central European Time

4 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2 p.m. Indochina Time

11 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

You can see more times at the Event Converter here and you can view a countdown timer here. It’s important to note that these times aren’t officially confirmed, but are based on the times that Netflix has previously released its original series. Any time is subject to change without warning. If you notice that Black Mirror is released early, let us know in the comments below. To stream the series, just click here to go to the title’s Netflix page.

Watch a preview of Black Mirror Season 4 below. This season will have six episodes.