‘Black Mirror’ USS Callister: Meet the Cast

Netflix

Black Mirror’s first episode in season 4, USS Callister, features a talented cast who bring a fascinating story to life on the small screen. USS Callister is a story that will keep you enthralled from the very beginning —and a little confused for a bit. It pays homage to Star Trek’s original series, without copying the episode in any way. In fact, the creativity from this episode is quite refreshing. Who are the people bringing these sci-fi characters to life? Learn all about them below.

Jesse Plemons as Captain Daley (aka Robert Daley, CTO) — Plemons did a phenomenal job in his leading role in USS Callister. And of course he did — his background includes some pretty impressive roles like Fargo and Breaking Bad. His past experience prepared him perfectly for this role. Plemons’ credits include No Activity (Angus), Drunk History, Fargo (Ed Blumquist), Bridge of Spies, The Program, Flutter, Breaking Bad (Todd), Bent (Gary), Battleship, Childrens Hospital, Friday Night Lights (Landry Clarke), Cold Case, Grey’s Anatomy, CSI, Huff, The Lyon’s Den, Walker Texas Ranger, Varsity Blues, and more.

Cristin Milioti as Nanette — We couldn’t be more impressed with Milioti’s role in USS Callister. She played both sides of her character perfectly. Like Plemons, she has a long history on TV and film. Her credits include Breakable You, The Mindy Project (Whitney), The Venture Bros., Fargo (Betsy Solverson), It Had to Be You, Family Guy, A to Z, How I Met Your Mother (Tracy), The Wolf of Wall Street, The Brass Teapot, Nurse Jackie, 30 Rock, The Good Wife, The Unusuals (Sketch Artist), The Sopranos (Catherine), and more.

Jimmi Simpson as James Walton, CEO — Simpson (above, left) plays James Walton in USS Callister. If you recognize him, it might just be because he has a leading role on Westworld. He plays William, an intriguing character who plays a major role in the series. His other credits include Unsolved, Psych The Movie, This Is Us (Andy), Person of Interest (Logan), Hap and Leonard (Soldier), Gravy, House of Cards (Gavin Orsay), The Newsroom (Jack), Psych (Mary Lightly), It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Liam), White House Down, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Breakout Kings (Lloyd), CSI, My Name is Earl, Carnivale, 24 (Chris), The Division, Rose Red, and more.

Michaela Coel as Shania — Coel plays Shania, a character every bit as tortured as Nanette. She owns her role, as she does the many other characters she’s played. She previously appeared on Black Mirror in 2016 as the airport stewardess on Nosedive. Her other credits include Star Wars The Last Jedi (Resistance Monitor), Chewing Gum (Tracey), The Aliens (Lilyhot), London Spy, Monsters: Dark Continent, National Theatre Live, Top Boy (Kayla), Law & Order: UK, and more.

Billy Magnussen as Baldak — If Magnussen looks familiar, that’s because he’s appeared in a lot of TV shows and films. HIs credits include Get Shorty (Nathan), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Russ), Jay & Pluto, Birth of the Dragon (Steve), American Crime Story (Kato), The Big Short, Bridge of Spies, The Meddler, The Good Wife, Into the Woods (Rapunzel’s Prince), The Divide (Eric), The Leftovers, The Divide (Eric), It Could Be Worse, The Money, The East, Boardwalk Empire (Roger), CSI (Michael Crenshaw), Blue Bloods, In Plain Sight, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Choose, NCIS: Los Angeles, As the World Turns (Casey Hughes), and more.

Osy Ikhile as Nate — Ikhile has some pretty impressive credits in his acting history. His appearances include Hip Hop Cafe, All of Them (Elias), Sand Castle, Beautiful Devils, Daphne, Jet Trash, Steep, The Legend of Tarzan (Kwete), Childhood’s End (Milo), In the Heart of the Sea, Kill Your Friends, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Clap!, The Anomaly, Doctors, Fit, Misfits, Blackout, Twenty Twelve, and more.

Paul G. Raymond as Dudani — Dudani plays a character who plays a central role in helping out Nanette in USS Callister. His other credits include Finding Fatimah, Laur and Disorder, Paul G Raymond’s Valentine, The Educatoror, Halloween Comedy Shorts, The Windsors, and more.

Milanka Brooks as Elena — Brooks’ other roles include Nutritiously Nicola, Gun Shy, Coulda Woulda Shoulda, Benidorm (Ionela), Do Not Disturb, Draw on Sweet Night, Boy Meets Girl, Billy the Kid, Boomers, At Your Service, The Intern, Little Crackers, My Family, and more.