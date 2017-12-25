Boston Market Is Open on Christmas Day 2017: What to Expect for the Holiday?

Boston Market is one of the handful of fast chains that are open for the holidays on Christmas Day. But, be sure to check with the location nearest you because participating restaurants are the ones open for the day. And, for the holiday season, there are some additions to the menu. To check out all the participating Boston Market locations for this year’s Christmas 2017, click here. The restaurants list is organized by state. Be sure to contact the location of your choice to find out their specific hours for the day.

When it comes to the special holiday meal options while supplies last, this is the run-down. For $12.99, you can get the hand-carved ham topped with a honey glaze. This is served with your choice of two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple pie. Individual meals are also still available, with two sides, a role and an apple pie slice as well. Other than the hand-carved ham, you can get the half rotisserie chicken or the turkey for the same price. The Market Feast for 3 is also available for $34.99. It includes the Hand-Carved Ham, Sliced Roasted Turkey Breast or Signature Rotisserie Chicken (which is one and a half chickens. Three large sides, three dinner rolls and a whole Apple Pie are also included with the meal. If you are just picking up side dishes, the regular sizes are $2.39 and the larges are $4.39.

For those who don’t have the time or energy to cook Christmas dinner, you can just pick up a Family Meal. Choose a Rotisserie Chicken, Roasted Turkey, BBQ Ribs or the home-style Meatloaf, with sides and cornbread. The Family Meal serves three to six people and side dish choices include: Southwest Rice, Mashed Potatoes, Mac & Cheese, Sweet Corn, Sweet Potato Casserole, Creamed Spinach, Fresh Steamed Vegetables, Green Beans, Garlic Dill New Potatoes, Fresh Vegetable Stuffing, Cinnamon Apples, Squash Casserole and a Side Item Sampler. Item availability may vary based on location. To find a Boston Market near you in general, click here to search locations on the official website.

On Christmas Day, it may be difficult to find stores, restaurants or local businesses that are open, depending on your area. When it comes to gas stations, many 24-hour establishments are staying open for the holiday, while other free-standing stations may be closed. If you’re looking for food while on the road and have time to stop, there are several restaurants still open for the holiday at participating locations in addition to Boston Market: California Pizza Kitchen, Denny’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Papa John’s, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Old Country Buffet, IHOP, McCormick & Schmick’s, Starbucks, and TGIFridays. There are also Mom and Pop establishments and Asian restaurants that remain open on the holiday, but be sure to check with the specific restaurant to be sure.