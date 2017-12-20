Will Chloe Kohanski or Addison Agen Win ‘The Voice’ Season 13?

Photo Credit: Tyler Golden - NBC

The season 13 finale of The Voice airs tonight, with four finalists left in the competition. Red Marlow and Chloe Kohanski hail from Blake Shelton’s team, while Addison Agen represents Team Adam Levine and Brooke Simpson is on Miley Cyrus’ team. According to Gold Derby, Agen has been killing it on the iTunes charts, while the Mercury News reports its readers are favoring Kohanski for the win. Agen had the privilege of opening up the show last night, while Kohanski closed out the show.

The lineup of performances last night were: Addison Agen performed “Humble and Kind,” “Falling Slowly” and “Tennessee Rain.” Chloe Kohanski sang “Bette Davis Eyes,” “You Got It,” and “Wish I Didn’t Love You.” Red Marlow gave performances of the songs “To Make You Feel My Love,” “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)”, and “I Pray.” Brooke Simpson delivered the songs “O Holy Night,” “Wrecking Ball,” and “What Is Beautiful.” On tonight’s grand finale, Agen will perform with music artist Norah Jones, Red Marlow will sing with Vince Gill, Kohanski will take the stage with Billy Idol and Brooke Simpson will team up with Sia. But, let’s focus on just the two fan-favorites this season – Addison Agen and Chloe Kohanski. Agen, who is performing with Norah Jones tonight, said that Jones is actually uncomfortable on TV. She dished on Jones to People, saying, “She’s such a sweetheart. It’s so funny because she isn’t really a fan of cameras and I was like, ‘So why did you come here?’ She was like, ‘Because of you! Your voice is so amazing.'”

Ahead of tonight’s show, Kohanski spoke with People and talked about how she decided to audition for the show. She revealed that, “I wasn’t making any money, [and] I was just playing to the same 20, 30 people in a small bar every weekend. I was like, ‘Is anyone going to see me or hear me?’ So I tried out for The Voice … I wasn’t even really allowed to dream this big before because I didn’t have the money or the team.” As for Addison Agen, her original song was “Tennessee Rain” and it was written by Angelo Petraglia and Larry Gottlieb. Kohanski’s original song that she takes away from this show is titled “Wish I Didn’t Love You” and it was written by Audra Mae Butts, Mike Daly and Jonas Jeberg. The winner of tonight’s finale will take home $100,000 a recording contract and the title of The Voice season 13. The live results show and finale will air on NBC tonight, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT time delayed. Be sure to tune in for the live reveal of this season’s winner.