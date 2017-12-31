Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017-2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Special Online

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is a long-running American tradition and it returns to the ABC network once again, to ring in 2018. The bi-coastal celebration is hosted by Ryan Seacrest, as usual, with Jenny McCarthy returning as his Times Square co-host. Lucy Hale will also be back to help with the hosting duties, broadcasting live from New Orleans. And, previously, Fergie appeared as a co-host, airing live from Los Angeles, but this year’s LA host is Ciara. This year’s special will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will run until 2:13 a.m., with a small break in programming for the Eyewitness News, which will run from 11 – 11:30 p.m. ET.

Last year, Mariah Carey was the headline performer and there was a major mess-up, which resulted in a complete train wreck performance. Mariah Carey is returning with an agreement with ABC in place for the event. Hopefully, the music icon can redeem herself without any “sound issues”. Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland are the other artists, who will perform live in New York’s Times Square. In a Las Vegas broadcast during the event, Britney Spears will also perform. And, let’s not forget about the Los Angeles broadcast throughout the show. Billboard reports that performances airing live from California will include Alessia Cara, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Alesso, Kane Brown, Portugal. The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Zedd, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, BTS, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, and Fitz & The Tantrums. And, the New Orleans performers this year are Imagine Dragons and Walk The Moon.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in 39 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: ABC (live in 8 markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

PlayStation Vue: ABC (live in 19 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $40 to $75 per month. It comes with a free 5-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve isn’t the only countdown special airing live tonight. Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution has been canceled and replaced by Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square on the FOX network, starting at 8:06 p.m. ET/PT. It airs directly after a sneak peek at new reality competition show The Four. Steve Harvey’s NYE special will take a break from 10 – 11 p.m. ET and return for the second half of the live telecast. New Years Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will begin live on CNN at 8 p.m. ET as well. Kathy Griffin is no longer Cooper’s co-host.

In addition to countdowns for the new year, there are other New Year’s Eve specials airing on television tonight. Live From Lincoln Center with the New York Philharmonic is airing a live tribute to Leonard Bernstein’s Broadway music. The broadcast will be on the WHYY network and will feature music from “Weest Side Story” and “On the Town.” The special will air from 9 – 11 p.m. Another special on the WHYY network, airing directly after the Bernstein tribute, is the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, with host Chris Isaak. This years inductees are Roy Orbison, the Neville Brothers and Rosanne Cash. The performers include Brandi Carlile, Neko Case, Trombone Shorty, Raul Malo, and Ry Cooder. HSN will also have a New Year’s Eve Special, featuring their “best products of the year”, in two segments airing from 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Some New Year’s Eve events have been canceled due to severely cold weather, according to CBS News. So, if you are set to brave the cold, be sure to bundle up and be careful.